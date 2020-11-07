US Election Blog: Who Already Proclaimed Biden President – And Why Major Media Hesitate – Politics

Trump’s chief of staff tested positive for coronavirus infection a month after the president fell ill

US President Donald Trump’s chief of staff has tested positive for the corona virus, the CNN and CBS and the New York Times newspaper unanimously reported Saturday evening. The White House declined to comment when asked. Meadows had accompanied Trump on Tuesday – election day in the United States – when election officials visited Arlington near Washington.

He also participated in an election party at the White House, where he was in close contact with the family of the US president, among other things. After election night, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows confided to other people that he was infected with the virus, CNN reported Friday night (local time), citing two White House sources. The New York Times reported that Meadows Test was positive on Wednesday.

It is unclear when Meadows was tested. According to CNN, Trump’s chief of staff and the White House tried to keep the latest test results secret. Meadows has been skeptical of measures to contain the pandemic in the past and was often seen without a mask, including during Tuesday’s election party.

According to media reports, several Trump employees have now tested positive.

At the beginning of October, President Trump himself was treated in the hospital after he was infected with the corona virus. He then announced that he was now immune. After Trump’s infection became known, several people around him had also tested positive for the virus. Meadows was criticized for not being allowed to adequately communicate the corona infection in the White House, according to employees. According to CNN, he previously encouraged officials to keep corona infections secret. (AFP, dpa, Tsp)