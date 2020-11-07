“You know he lost”: Advisers try to convince Trump of the inevitable – politics

“I will never give up,” US President Trump said on Friday, stressing that he still had a chance to beat challenger Biden, despite a clear gap in key swing states. But as the Washington Post reports, citing two confidants of the US president, advisers have spent the past two days talking to Trump about an election defeat.

According to this, some confidants advise the president that if Biden were to be crowned the winner, he should promise a peaceful transfer of power. Probably without a concession speech, according to a senior election campaign assistant for the American newspaper. Tradition has it that the loser calls the winner and congratulates him on the victory. Then the winner declares himself publicly and also the loser. This has not yet been discussed.

How to resign without admitting defeat?

Trump’s confidants continue to consider it unlikely that Trump will admit defeat in the traditional form. Even in the event of an election defeat, Trump would likely claim that the Democrats had “stolen” the election, as he has been doing on Twitter for several days and in his public statements.

Trump admitted to advisers after election night that he was facing a tough battle. But he believes it is worth it to continue to lead in this. His confidants tried to prepare him for the fact that he would have to prepare for defeat. Many of his confidants would consider this election result increasingly likely.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur US-Wahl live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Following the president’s action on Thursday, in which he again questioned the legitimacy of the election results and lied 19 times, according to an analysis, advisers advised him not to appear in public.

Trump spent the days following election night conferring with some of his closest confidants, including Vice President Mike Pence, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and his attorney Rudolph Giuliani.

[Jetzt noch mehr wissen mit TPlus: Lesen Sie hier, wie Trump im Weißen Haus bleiben könnte, selbst wenn er die Wahl verliert.]

His advisers are split into two groups, the Washington Post writes – one that, like Trump, continues to hope and fight for a victory; and a group of officials, some of them Republican, who believe Biden will win the US election.

“They know he lost, but no one seems willing to tell King Lear or crazy King George that they lost the empire,” the Washington Post quoted a Republican who, according to the report, was a regular at the White House. has contact.

According to the US newspaper, a confidant who spoke with the US president on Thursday said that Trump’s children were especially angry about a possible defeat. Donald Trump Jr. on Twitter on Thursday called for “all-out war” to expose electoral fraud. Twitter provided this tweet with a warning. Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump also attacked Republicans on Twitter for thinking they were not doing enough to defend their father.

Trump, meanwhile, followed the televised election updates on Friday, contacting allies and asking them to “fight and defend me.” Despite all the nervousness currently raging in the White House, the confidant does not believe Trump will ultimately refuse to leave the official seat, according to the report.

An ally called this scenario a “liberal fever dream.” Rather, they are confident that Trump will leave the White House – even if he is unlikely to admit to being defeated.