The largest library of user interfaces available on mobile devices

In UX design there are several essential elements among which we can cite task flow, site flow, or user flow. The term user flow is common and describes the actions that the user will perform through an application. In general, different user flows are defined because there is no fully drawn user path! This enables UX designers to predict user behavior. When launching an application, it is interesting to take inspiration from existing and efficient user workflows to create your own.

This is what UXArchive provides, which defines itself as the largest library of mobile user flows. The tool is completely free and offers more than 1000 processes from almost 200 applications with almost 12,000 steps. However, in order to access the library you will need to create an account with your email address and password. The tool builds on popular apps around the world.

Navigating UXArchive is done in different ways. The first is to look for an application name directly in the search bar. For example, if we take Instagram, a short presentation of the company is given. Then different feeds are available, e.g. B. “Delete post”, “Tag”, search, etc. To illustrate the various routes, screenshots and the most important steps to reach them are available. The various feeds can be shared on Twitter, downloaded via a link or even integrated. Depending on the applications, it is possible to travel back in time and discover earlier versions.

It is also possible to carry out a search directly from the homepage and according to the processes: add, reserve, delete, create, connect, disconnect, register, buy…. After selecting the sequence, some application examples with the relevant path are presented.