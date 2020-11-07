WhatsApp launches its mobile payments function in India

Indian WhatsApp users will soon be able to send each other money or pay for purchases directly (and easily) via their app, as Facebook announced on its blog on November 5th. A battle won for the company, which had been involved in local regulations for several years.

WhatsApp Pay officially lands in India

WhatsApp Pay is a service embedded in Facebook’s popular messaging app that allows its users to send money to one another or to “safely” and “easily” pay merchants as they wish. “Send messages,” promises Mark Zuckerberg’s group.

To implement this functionality, Facebook worked with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which enabled the company to rely on the Unified Payment Interface of India (UPI), which is a “system” real-time payment system (…), with which transactions with more than 160 banks can be carried out “. Note that the UPI processed more than two billion transactions in October and that it is also used by Google, Alibaba and Walmart in the Indian market.

His commitment will not have been a long, calm flow for Facebook

Deploying WhatsApp Pay in India has not been easy for Facebook. While Mark Zuckerberg’s group launched a beta version of their mobile payment service in India in 2018, it was clear that the subcontinent would be the first country in the world to benefit from the official launch of WhatsApp Pay. but it is, after all, Brazil that was entitled to this honor in June 2020. An honor that is short-lived; Just a week after WhatsApp Pay launched, the Brazilian central bank stopped operating, claiming it did not have time to analyze it before it was deployed.

On the Indian side, Facebook has been mired in local regulations for years, waiting for approval from the Indian payment services regulator before it could roll out its functionality. A permit that finally arrived last Tuesday and just seven months after Mark Zuckerberg’s company invested $ 7.5 billion in Reliance Jio to take over e-commerce in India.

However, several conditions have been imposed on the social media giant so that it can get the green light to launch WhatsApp Pay in India: For one, Facebook must host all payment data in India. The second, for its part, requires that the same data “be completely separate from all other Facebook user data,” according to Le Figaro. Finally, the regulator said that WhatsApp could only start the service “gradually”, starting with a “maximum registered user base” of 20 million UPI customers.