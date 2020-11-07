70 million votes for Trump: three lessons for German politics – politics

Anyone who still shakes their head when looking at the US and how many Americans are loyal to Donald Trump should check out George Packer’s book “The Liquidation”. Three years before Trump’s election, the journalist had portrayed in captivating portraits a divided nation – on the one hand, the near-limitless capital of big business, on the other, the resignation of many small people who had struggled their lives, and then American dreams were desperate. The anger that gave Trump a voice had and has causes.

No one has yet given an equally poignant description of German society using biographies as an example. Here, too, anger is growing and cultural and political camps are increasingly incompatible. Again, the feeling spreads that something is falling apart that once belonged together.

It is true that Germany still seems a long way from American circumstances. In the last general election, not half voted for radical nationalists, but only about 12 percent. And in awe of the Corona crisis, the Democratic Center’s challengers are losing their support, polls show.

But that cannot be a reason to call the Americans crazy and sit back and relax. Because many social developments in the US are delayed by Germany. And from the mistakes of Trump’s opponents in the US, which contributed significantly to his strength, we can learn important things in the fight for a liberal state.

School toilets are no more important than a fair income

The first lesson is that you should not cover up the situation just because your own environment is not affected by unwanted developments. When an urban, creative middle class praises the globalization from which it is benefiting, it should be remembered that less educated and mobile people suffer the disadvantages, including in the form of increased inequality. Anyone who simply ignores it endangers the open society.

Second, you need to feel that the pace of cultural development is overwhelming many. Those who only communicate with the forefront of progress deny respect for those who take longer. However, many speeches by German center-left politicians sound like no one can live a successful life without attending university.

Underestimating the importance of economic issues is the third mistake. As long as many leftists prefer to deal with identity politics over socio-economic issues, college toilets and gender stars are more important than income and wealth distribution, they will not be able to lead government again or resist the power of big money anytime soon.

Last but not least, politicians also bear a responsibility for how they deal with people who think differently. For example, when SPD leader Saskia Esken insists on insulting Corona skeptics as “Covidiotes,” she fails to see the political opportunities she is squandering with the disdain.

Unfortunately, Esken’s mistake is widespread in the progressive camp. When it comes to migration or gender issues, people who don’t share their own firm views are quickly seen as stupid and malicious. Democracy is based on the assumption that anyone can change their political judgment.

American philosopher Michael J. Sandel formulated the warning: elites who make the lower classes feel that they themselves look down on them culturally will make those below want to call those upstairs to account at some point. If the liberal and left center in Germany does not want to further jeopardize its majority stake, it must therefore listen carefully to American lessons.