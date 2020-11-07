India limits mobile payments, much to the chagrin of Google and Walmart

On Thursday evening, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates the popular Unified Payments Interface (UPI), announced that it will soon set a cap to ensure no payment app is processed, TechCrunch reports 30% of the time UPI transactions per month. A blow to Google and Walmart, as they are trying to expand the reach of their payment claims in India, and who are largely hampered by this important limitation.

A caveat that is undermining Google and Walmart’s development in the payments sector in India

UPI is an instant payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India with support from the Government of India, which aims to facilitate interbank transactions. This uniform payment interface is extremely popular and ensures transactions with more than 160 banks. In October 2020 alone, more than 2 billion transactions were processed in India.

In the same category

For Bruno Le Maire the GAFA are “the opponents of the states”.

Google Pay and PhonePe (Walmart) are a real stone of mobile payment in the subcontinent and rely on this system to operate in India. However, they will soon be largely limited as the NPCI has decided to put restrictions in place to “limit risks” and “protect the UPI ecosystem as it develops”. As of January 2021, a 30% upper limit will therefore be set on the total volume of UPI transactions processed by third-party application providers. Of course, WhatsApp Pay (which was just launched in India) will also be affected.

Currently, however, this upper limit is largely exceeded by Google and Walmart. Google Play generated 38% of all UPI transactions last month, while PhonePe processed over 40%. This restriction not only prevents their development, but is also a real regressive measure that will force the two giants to pull out in a market that is in full swing.

In a press release, Sajith Sivanandan, head of Google Pay, responded to the news: “Digital payments in India are still in their infancy and any intervention at this point should be in sight. Accelerate consumer choice and innovation. An open and choice-based model is important to stimulate this dynamic. This announcement came as a surprise and has an impact on the hundreds of millions of users who use UPI for their daily payments, and could impact further UPI adoption and the ultimate goal of “financial inclusion.”

Meanwhile, Sameer Nigam, PhonePe’s Managing Director, said, “We have reviewed the recently published NPCI circular and would like to assure all of our customers and merchants that there is absolutely no risk of a UPI transaction error. on PhonePe. In fact, the NPCI circular categorically states that the 30% market share cap does not apply to TAPs (editor’s note: “Third Party App”) that exist before January 2023, like PhonePe. PhonePe continues to do its utmost to ensure that this circular does not disturb customers ”.

As Sameer Nigam points out, India’s National Payments Corporation has given Google Pay and PhonePe an additional two years to gradually make this transition. Therefore, it is currently unlikely that the services will be disrupted. Nevertheless, the question arises: How will you manage to cope with this limitation in the long term? Are UPI payments in your app only deactivated for the rest of the month after the upper limit has been reached? Case continues.