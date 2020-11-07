Challenger wins Pennsylvania: Biden proclaimed the new US president – Trump does not recognize victory – politics

US election officials threatened over false fraud allegations

In the US presidential election, an election official in the state of Georgia had to go into hiding after internet users mistakenly interpreted a video that was often shared as throwing a ballot. According to the election authorities, the man faced numerous threats. He just threw out a list of instructions that voters often put in the envelope.

Polling officer Richard Barron of Fulton County said Friday night (local time): “He is now in hiding because he has been threatened. I find that embarrassing. Barron criticized that all of the helper’s personal information had been published on the Internet. The man had to leave his home and is now staying with friends. “He is afraid to drive his car because there is information about his car and his number plate.”

The video shows the man crumpling a piece of paper and throwing it away. The ballots in Georgia are much larger. In addition, according to the polling station, the man worked in a position where the ballot paper had not yet been removed from the envelope. This is only the case in the next step. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly talked about no-evidence fraud since polling stations closed. (dpa)