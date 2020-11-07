Reactions to US President-designate Biden: “It’s time to leave the anger and harsh rhetoric behind” – politics

Saturday night, what the world has been waiting for since November 3, happens: the new American president has been proclaimed. It will most likely be Joe Biden. The Democratic challenger of incumbent Donald Trump announced minutes after several Pennsylvania TV stations promised him that he would become a “president for all Americans.”

He was “honored” to be selected to “lead our great country,” Biden wrote via Twitter on Saturday. “The work ahead will be tough, but I promise you, I’ll be president for all Americans – whether you voted for me or not.” After the election campaign was over, it was time to “leave the anger and harsh rhetoric behind and come together as a nation”.

Elected US Vice President Kamala Harris has also promised Americans that she will serve the country along with Joe Biden. “This election is about so much more than Joe Biden and me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it, ”Harris wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “We have a lot of work to do. Let’s start. Never before in the United States has there been a black woman in the office of vice president.

US President Trump had previously announced in a message via Twitter that he did not recognize his challenger’s victory. “The fact is: the elections are far from over,” Trump said on Saturday. Biden “falsely” portrays himself as the winner and is supported by his “media allies”.

Seconds after various American media declared Biden the winner of the election, cheers erupted in the streets of New York. Numerous people clapped, shouted and cheered for minutes on the street or from the windows of their apartment. Many drivers honked non-stop.

The metropolis on the east coast of the US is considered predominantly liberal and democratic, and according to initial results, Joe Biden won the majority of the vote there. The metropolis is also the birthplace of the still-sitting US President Donald Trump.

The Washington correspondent of the US newspaper “Politico” has a clear opinion on the past few days:

Federal Secretary of State Heiko Maas (SPD) is now campaigning for a restart of seriously damaged relations with the US. “We look forward to working with the next US government,” he wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “We want to invest in our partnership, for a new transatlantic beginning, a new deal.”

Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) made a similar statement: “Now is the opportunity to open a new and exciting chapter in transatlantic relations. The US remains Europe’s most important and closest partner. There’s a lot to do. On good cooperation! “(With desk)