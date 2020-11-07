Saturday night, what the world has been waiting for since November 3, happens: the new American president has been proclaimed. It will most likely be Joe Biden. The Democratic challenger of incumbent Donald Trump announced minutes after several Pennsylvania TV stations promised him that he would become a “president for all Americans.”

He was “honored” to be selected to “lead our great country,” Biden wrote via Twitter on Saturday. “The work ahead will be tough, but I promise you, I’ll be president for all Americans – whether you voted for me or not.” After the election campaign was over, it was time to “leave the anger and harsh rhetoric behind and come together as a nation”.

Elected US Vice President Kamala Harris has also promised Americans that she will serve the country along with Joe Biden. “This election is about so much more than Joe Biden and me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it, ”Harris wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “We have a lot of work to do. Let’s start. Never before in the United States has there been a black woman in the office of vice president.

US President Trump had previously announced in a message via Twitter that he did not recognize his challenger’s victory. “The fact is: the elections are far from over,” Trump said on Saturday. Biden “falsely” portrays himself as the winner and is supported by his “media allies”.

Seconds after various American media declared Biden the winner of the US election on Saturday, big cheers erupted in many major cities. People clapped, shouted and cheered in the streets of New York. Hundreds flocked to Times Square Saturday afternoon (local time) and celebrated. Many drivers honked non-stop. Even after an hour, the continuous applause was not over.

TV stations also showed pictures from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with people partying. Shortly after a thousand outstanding votes were announced from there, the American broadcaster Joe Biden declared the winner. The protesters gathered there also cheered for the White House in Washington.

The metropolises on the east coast of the US are considered liberal and democratic, and according to initial results, Joe Biden won the vast majority of the vote there. But New York is also the birthplace of incumbent US President Donald Trump.

The Washington correspondent of the US newspaper “Politico” has a clear opinion on the past few days:

Biden’s election victory marks a new era of hope in the United States, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. Biden had achieved a “historic victory,” the Democrat declared Saturday: “Today begins a new day of hope for America.”

From day one of his presidency, Biden will be ready to face the country’s challenges. He will contain the coronavirus pandemic and commit to better healthcare, Pelosi said. With Biden, the Americans had chosen someone who would work relentlessly to unite the country and who held the values ​​of “faith, family and community” in high regard, Pelosi said.

Federal Secretary of State Heiko Maas (SPD) is now campaigning for a restart of seriously damaged relations with the US. “We look forward to working with the next US government,” he wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “We want to invest in our partnership, for a new transatlantic beginning, a new deal.”

Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) made a similar statement: “Now is the opportunity to open a new and exciting chapter in transatlantic relations. The US remains Europe’s most important and closest partner. There’s a lot to do. Good cooperation!”

“The world is breathing a sigh of relief,” CDU politician Friedrich Merz wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “With you there is a chance that Europe and America will work together better again and together stand for peace and freedom in the world.” SPD Secretary General Lars Klingbeil wrote, “Democracy is just great!”

“A loud liar got almost half the votes”

FDP leader Christian Lindner was also relieved: “Not every disagreement with the US will go away, but there is a chance of a fresh start in the transatlantic partnership. We Europeans should use them. “

Leftist boss Katja Kipping wrote that Joe Biden’s election was good news, if not reassuring. Almost half of the votes received a vociferous liar who showed his disdain for democracy, women and anyone who dared to contradict him every day. Donald Trump’s call to stop vote counting shows his disdain for democracy, ”said Kipping.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote “Congratulations” on Twitter to Biden and Harris. “Our two countries are good friends, partners and allies. We share a relationship that is unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working with you and building on that. “(With desk)