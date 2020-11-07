“A long nightmare is over”: CNN announced Joe Biden’s victory so emotionally – politically

At 5:30 p.m. German time, the television station CNN announced Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election. This was preceded by four long days of waiting and counting – and trembling for many too. The tension the journalists were under became apparent when the president announced this. Moderator veteran Wolf Blitzer cautiously announced the news as usual:

Then came moderator Jake Trapper, who ended a spontaneous comment saying, “For millions of Americans, a long nightmare for our country is over.”

A few minutes later, tears poured into the panel of experts discussing Trump’s presidency. The African-American Van Jones gave an emotional speech, almost a speech, which probably brought tears to many viewers too (from minute 0:13):

“Yes, it’s gotten easier to be a parent this morning, to be a father. It’s easier to tell your kids that character is important, truth is important. That it is important to be a good person. And it will be easier for a lot of people. If you are a Muslim in this country, don’t worry that this president doesn’t want you here anymore. If you’re an immigrant, don’t worry that your baby is taken wants or unrecognized immigrants are deported for no reason It’s a rescue for a lot of people who really suffered You know the can’t breathe that wasn’t just George Floyd there was a lot of people who It felt like they couldn’t breathe. And if you just go into a store, people who used to fear being racist get meaner and meaner to you and you’re worried about your kids and your sister … “