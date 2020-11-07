US Democrat Wins In US Election Drama: Biden Wants To Be “President For All Americans” – Politics

After winning the presidential election, the American Democrat Joe Biden promised to become a “president for all Americans.” He was honored to have been selected to “lead our great country,” Biden wrote in the short message service Twitter on Saturday. “The work ahead will be tough, but I promise you, I’ll be president for all Americans – whether you voted for me or not.” He will live up to the trust placed in him.

Biden’s future vice president, Kamala Harris, also wrote on Twitter that they had a lot of work to do. “Let’s get started,” she remarked. At the same time, Harris pointed out that this election is about much more than Biden or her. “It’s about the soul of America and our will to fight for it.”

After days of waiting, a number of major US broadcasters declared Democrat Biden the winner of Saturday’s US presidential election. Biden won the main state of Pennsylvania with its 20 voters – and the entire election with it. The incumbent Donald Trump does not recognize the election victory. Trump said that Biden “falsely” portrayed himself as the winner and that he was supported by his “media allies.”

According to calculations by data provider Edison Research and broadcaster CNN, the 77-year-old Democratic candidate prevailed in the state of Pennsylvania on Saturday, gaining more than the required 270 voters. In mathematical terms, Republican Trump has no chance of reigning in the White House for four more years.

However, since the night of the election, he has made strong allegations of electoral fraud. While he did not provide any evidence to support his claims, his attorneys have filed numerous lawsuits. “This election is far from over,” Trump said after Biden was declared the election winner.

Trump is not giving up

Pennsylvania was key to Biden’s electoral success. The state has 20 voters in the so-called electoral college, which the president appoints. The Democrat had 273 voters, he needed at least 270 to win, Trump had 214 votes. Final results were not yet available for some states, but the Pennsylvania gains prevent Biden from being caught.

Trump does not give up. Photo: AFP / Joshua LOTT and Saul LOEB

Biden had prepared the Americans for his presidency hours earlier and called for unity. It’s time for a nation to come together and heal, Biden said Friday night (local time) in Wilmington, Delaware. “It won’t be easy, but we have to try.” Anger and demonization should be overcome.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur US-Wahl live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

However, Trump is far from defeated. In an official White House statement on Friday, he announced further legal action, underlining, “I will never give up fighting for you and our nation.” Earlier, he claimed again, without providing any evidence, that the election had been “stolen” from him. On Saturday, he announced that his campaign team would take further legal action on Monday.

[Die Wahl bleibt spannend, wegen der vielen Briefwahlstimmen auch in den Tagen nach dem Wahltag. Bis zum 8.11. erscheint Twenty/Twenty, unser Newsletter zur US-Wahl, deshalb täglich. Sie können sich hier kostenlos anmelden.]

Biden’s speech was originally planned as a victory speech. But vote counting continues four days after the election. The reason for this is an unusually high number of votes per post. Many Americans did not want to stand in long lines on Election Day because of the coronavirus pandemic to protect themselves from contamination.

Biden announced that on the first day of his tenure, he would begin implementing a plan to address the coronavirus pandemic. “We can save a lot of lives in the coming months,” he said. The US is the hardest hit worldwide by the corona virus. Recently there were more than 129,000 new infections within one day. The number of deaths from infection rose to more than 236,250. Trump is also being criticized for his handling of the pandemic. (AFP / Reuters)