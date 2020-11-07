“I couldn’t be prouder”: This is how the Obamas congratulate elected US President Biden – Politics

Pelosi: With Biden a new era of hope wins

Joe Biden’s election victory will begin a new era of hope in the United States, said Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. Biden had achieved a “historic victory,” the Democrat declared Saturday: “Today begins a new day of hope for America.”

From day one of his presidency, Biden will be ready to face the country’s challenges. He will contain the coronavirus pandemic and commit to better healthcare, Pelosi said. With Biden, the Americans had chosen someone who would work relentlessly to unite the country and who held the values ​​of “faith, family and community” in high regard, Pelosi said. (dpa)