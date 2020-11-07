President announces further lawsuits: Trump does not want to recognize Biden’s victory – politically

US President Donald Trump does not want to recognize a victory of his challenger Joe Biden in the US election. “The simple fact is that these elections are far from over,” the incumbent Republican said Saturday. Earlier, the American media had unanimously declared Biden the winner of the presidential election.

“We all know why Joe Biden rashly pretends to be the winner and why his media partners try so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to come out,” Trump said. “Joe Biden has not been confirmed as the winner of any state, let alone of the highly competitive states.”

Trump’s statements initially have no legal impact, but they mark an escalation of the political dispute over the election. Trump has already taken legal action against the results or the continued counting of votes cast in several states.

He presents himself as a victim of systematic electoral fraud without providing any substantiated evidence to support his claims. He has already announced that he will defend himself against defeat with a slew of lawsuits up to the Supreme Court.

In the US, it is common for presidential elections to be decided based on predictions from major media houses – usually on election night. The official results sometimes come much later. Because of the corona pandemic, millions of Americans had voted by letter this year, which took longer to count the votes.

The Republican was able to secure the key state of Florida early on, which Biden would have needed for a quick victory. Since Wednesday, the positive signals for Biden, who was confident in the victory, have increased. In particularly hotly contested countries he continued to catch up in the course of the censuses.

Trump had already declared himself the winner on election night at the White House during the current count and announced that he would file his claim with the United States Supreme Court. He then repeatedly made it clear that he continued to see himself as a legitimate winner.

It’s no surprise that Trump doesn’t recognize his opponent’s victory. Trump had left it open before the election whether he would accept the election results and did not want to guarantee a peaceful transfer of power. In addition, he had repeatedly claimed that his Democratic opponent could only win if there was “massive electoral fraud”. There is no evidence for this.

The relief is enormous among the Biden followers. In the cities, many people take to the streets to celebrate. (dpa)