Biden is proclaimed new president: the moment when half America goes crazy – politics

When CNN announced around 5:30 p.m. German time that Joe Biden would become the 46th president of the US, cheers erupted from countless places in the US. People applaud, hug and dance. Four years of Donald Trump are over. We document some of the scenes:

People celebrate in Times Square, New York Photo: Seth Wenig / AP / dpaBiden supporters in Delaware shortly after learning that their candidate has won Photo: REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque