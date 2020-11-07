Donald Trump – an obituary in his lifetime: the destroyer will have to go, the rubble remains – political

Donald Trump is history. His time in the White House is up. He may groan and complain, squirm or forgive himself for a while, but the inglorious, even devastating, age associated with his name is over.

Trump was voted out, Joe Biden has the majority of electoral women and men behind him: this series of messages says the most important thing about the election results. The feelings are not dominated by the joy of the winner’s victory, but rather by the relief of the loser’s defeat.

Trump’s triumph four years ago shook the foundations of political culture. If such a man – narcissist, racist, sexist, liar, boastful – could become president of the most powerful country in the world, anything seemed possible, nothing for sure.

Anyone who had the slightest hope that the ministry would curb and civilize them was better educated outwardly in his half-combative, half-aggressive inaugural speech. “America first” was the motto, but it sounded like a threat both internally and externally: everyone dresses warm!

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur US-Wahl live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Not everything that followed was wrong. Bilateral trade deals were signed, the Chinese regime’s misconduct was openly identified, and partnership agreements were negotiated between Israel and several Muslim countries.

Before the corona pandemic, the economy was booming, wages were rising and unemployment was low. Trump also fulfilled – in some cases at least rhetorically – many of the needs of his constituents: stronger control of immigration, greater participation of allies in the NATO budget, withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan and the Middle East, nationalism instead of globalism.

Whoever got in his way was eliminated

He spoke in simple, direct language, ignoring the rules of “political correctness”. Grind up monuments? Not with him. Old white men should be spared the historical blame for racism as much as feminism.

Paving the way for a production with a raised Bible, the move of the US Embassy to Jerusalem should meet a demand from Christian Zionists. The longest-running legacy, however, is the occupation of the Supreme Court with three Conservative justices. They could shape American society for decades.

Donald Trump at the White House in 2018. Photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP

The reign of Trump’s presidency soon became apparent: Anyone who stood in his way was eliminated. The White House staff carousel was spinning faster and faster, the Republican Party being aligned – its line. It will be difficult for American conservatives to break out of this ideological hold.

[Die Wahl bleibt spannend, wegen der vielen Briefwahlstimmen auch in den Tagen nach dem Wahltag. Bis zum 8.11. erscheint Twenty/Twenty, unser Newsletter zur US-Wahl, deshalb täglich. Sie können sich hier kostenlos anmelden.]

Trump never wanted to be the president of all Americans anyway. He courted one at the expense of the other, deepened the divisions of the country. Scorn and contempt replace willingness to compromise and compassion. The brutality of the political conflict has ranged from delegitimizing democratic processes to calling for street protests against white militias.

Horror, shame and shiver alternated

In terms of foreign policy, Trump has shattered two essential features of US politics: first, the commitment to alliances, second, the spread of human rights. A lesson of the post-war order is that alliances are not an obstacle, but rather add to the weight of the West in the world.

The fact that America stands up for human rights worldwide, although not always without concrete interests, stems directly from the concept of freedom. But the events in Belarus and Hong Kong did not interest Trump, he is said to have even expressed his understanding to Xi Jinping for the internment of tens of thousands of Uyghurs.

And now – completely over, forgot everything? Trump leaves and everything will be fine? No Unfortunately not. Many of the ghosts he called have come to life and want to keep blowing off steam. Many wounds he has made will not heal for a long time. The past four years have been forever. Horror, shame and shiver alternated. Now the destroyer has stopped, but clearing up the debris takes time. The comfort mingles with the relief: it never gets worse.