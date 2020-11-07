After the defeat was announced: what is Donald Trump actually doing? Golf – Politics

The election thriller is over. The news channel “CNN” and the AP news agency proclaimed Democrat Joe Biden Saturday afternoon (local time) as the 46th president of the United States. Half America erupted in jubilation – shortly afterward, Biden announced on Twitter that he would become president for “all Americans.”

And Donald Trump? He played golf. The US president drove to his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, near Washington on Saturday afternoon (local time). There he must have learned that Biden won Pennsylvania – and with it the presidential election.

A video from “CBS News” journalist Weijia Jiang on Twitter would show the first images of the US president after Biden was named the 46th US president. It shows Trump walking across the golf course to a golf buggy in a black tracksuit and white baseball cap, getting in and driving away.

Photos from Reuters news agency also show Trump with (at least) five other people on the golf course. The US President left the White House for the first time since election night on his trip to Sterling.

Another video would show the US president taking photos with a bride after his round of golf – thumbs up. Then he speaks briefly with the bride and groom. “You have a wonderful wife,” says Trump.

Only: Trump spends his defeat day playing golf. Photo: REUTERS / Joshua Roberts

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur US-Wahl live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Unsurprisingly, he was attracted to the golf course – Trump is an avid golfer. According to the Trump Golf Count page, the Republican spent 284 days on the golf course during his four-year tenure. He also demonstrably played golf on a minimum of 141 days.

But the race for the White House did not let go of the golf course either. Shortly before the media proclaimed Biden president, Trump tweeted “I won this election by a wide margin!”

The news platform provided the tweet with a warning.