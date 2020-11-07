Trump voted out, Biden wins, “I sincerely hope Trump accepts” – politics

Mr. Murphy, long count, long waited, now Joe Biden’s election victory has been announced. But Donald Trump continues to talk about electoral fraud. How dangerous is the situation?

The process itself didn’t hurt, we had to count every vote. And if that takes a few days, that’s fine. But the president’s behavior is extremely destructive. Last Thursday, he delivered the worst speech a US president has ever given. So I sincerely hope that President Trump will accept defeat and do the right thing.

And what if he doesn’t?

I cannot say that. Our constitution sets out what to do next, regardless of what he does personally. And this process continues.

Has Biden been too hesitant?

He’s doing just right. He has spoken to the Americans several times, but he is giving the trial the time it needs. Biden has to be careful: he cannot declare himself the winner and at the same time demand that all votes be counted. Biden is the responsible leader our country needs right now.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur US-Wahl live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The Republican Party is largely silent on Trump’s actions. Are you disappointed?

There are already some helpful comments from Republicans. We need more of that. Nor is it the first time that he has acted like this. In the 2016 television debate with Hillary Clinton, he was not tempted to accept the election results if he lost. The Republican Party has had many years to prepare for this moment. We need to hear more now.

Do you think there is more two-pronged cooperation possible under President Biden?

Yes. He has decades of experience as a US Senator and Vice President, and his campaign was neither polarizing nor particularly leftist. Its moderate political program is exactly what the country needs – especially in the fight against the pandemic.

But he may well have to rule with a Republican-dominated senate.

Many of his proposals are also attractive to moderate Republicans. His more than four decades of experience in Washington will help him there.

[Lesen Sie hier einen Nachruf zu Lebzeiten: Donald Trump, der Zerstörter wird gehen müssen, sein Schutt bleibt.]

What should Biden’s priority be?

COVID-19. We need to get the crisis under control. For this we need a national strategy: when it comes to masks, testing, the development of a safe vaccine and effective treatment methods. That is its main task.

Joe Biden and his wife Jill wear a mask in public Photo: dpa / Andrew Harnik

During the crisis, you had direct contact with President Trump time and again. How was the collaboration?

I was in constant contact with the government, just started testing again. We managed to work together. And I will be forever grateful that she was with us in our darkest time in spring. But this is different from a national, coherent strategy for defeating the virus. That is still lacking, for which we pay an extremely high price.

How are you in New Jersey?

Significantly better. We’ve made huge strides since spring when it was really bad. But we’ve had between 1,500 and 2,000 new cases a day for weeks, and people are still dying. The crisis is nowhere over and we all have to keep dealing with it. That is why it is so important to have political leadership here at the national level.

Dealing with the crisis in the US has become a matter of party political conviction. Will that end when Trump leaves?

I hope so. He is largely responsible for this development. For example, he politicized the wearing of masks – that’s why people got sick and died. With a move to the White House, the approach will improve dramatically.

[Jetzt noch mehr wissen mit TPlus: Vom Weißen Haus ins Gefängnis? Lesen Sie hier, was dem US-Präsidenten droht.]

Transatlantic relations should also improve again. How great is the damage he has done?

The damage is there and it is significant. But the institutions, that is, NATO and other multilateral organizations, are still strong. And a new US administration will make a huge difference. Anyone in Germany or elsewhere who expects the switch to just have to be flipped and things get better overnight will be disappointed. It will take time.

What do you think Europe should do to be helpful here?

Biden is close to Angela Merkel and many other political leaders in Europe. He will use these networks. However, the issue of burden sharing will continue to play a role. NATO funding was a controversial issue under Barack Obama, and it will be under Joe Biden. Often times, the problems haven’t changed that much under Trump. Only the tone and the way they were performed were often very damaging. That will improve enormously – but under Biden, the issue of fair burden-sharing is also a high priority.

What should Biden’s priority be in foreign policy?

Restoring good relations – especially with Europeans. Most Americans believe that we are stronger when we not only stand on our own but also have a good relationship with our allies. Biden firmly believes in it.