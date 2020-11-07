Biden Elected US President: Trump’s campaign team continues to collect donations after defeat – politics

So congratulate Barack and Michelle Obama

Former US President Barack Obama has called on all Americans to give Joe Biden a chance and support him as the country’s next president. “He will face some extraordinary challenges like no other new president – a raging pandemic, an unequal economic and judicial system, a threatened democracy and a fragile climate,” Obama said.

He knew Biden would do the job for the benefit of all Americans, whether he had a vote or not. “The election results show at every level that the country is still deeply and bitterly divided,” Obama said. It’s not just up to Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris, but everyone else to make sure people find each other.

“Our democracy needs all of us more than ever.” He will support Biden where he can. President-elect Biden was vice president of the US during Obama’s tenure. Obama had backed the 77-year-old in the election campaign against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. (dpa)