“Trump, go home”: Four years of frustration, now a White House party – politics

Many Americans are like Kamala Harris this morning. You have to change your mind first, she jogs when the redeeming message comes. “We did it, Joe,” the future first female vice president of the United States told Joe Biden on the cell phone.

“You’re going to be the next president of the United States,” she says, laughing from the bottom of her heart at the tremendous relief she can feel in her.

Just like tens of millions of other Americans. Hundreds of people were jogging in the park at the National Mall in Washington in imperial weather on November 7, at first it seemed another day of waiting, meanwhile almost all constituencies in states like Pennsylvania and Arizona are known.

When the first US broadcasters and the AP news agency suddenly reported around 11:20 a.m. that Biden is now finally bringing Pennsylvania and exceeding the magical limit of 270 voters, things moved very quickly.

The first car parades are formed, cheers in the street, people hit pots on balconies and hug each other. While democracy in the United States appeared to have been seriously damaged during Donald Trump’s tenure, it is experiencing a major comeback here, although no one knows whether the deep trenches will ever be filled again.

From the breakfast table to the White House

Tens of thousands of people stream from the breakfast table straight to the White House. You now had almost five days to prepare for the moment. The news is less than an hour old when a white PickUp drives to Black Lives Matter-Plaza – so named after George Floyd’s death on Donald Trump’s suspicion from town – there is a blue ‘Biden Harris’ sign in place of it. a license plate.

A swing combo plays on the cargo floor, it’s the other, the confident, happy America that here, with tuba, trumpet and saxophone, brings out the enormous joy that Trump has been voted out of office. Behind it is a crowd that is rapidly increasing with the influx of people from all sides, almost all Corona compliant with face masks, in the capital it is also mandatory on the streets.

One woman holds up a cardboard sign saying “You’re fired,” another says, “Trump is over.” Of course a lot of wishful thinking is made, his supporters do not rest. It’s a happy, liberating mood. The cars that cannot get through are honking their horns and American flags are waving everywhere.

It is a huge relief to feel, it does not matter at first that the news comes that President Donald Trump does not recognize Biden’s election due to the many postal ballots and the tight outcome in several major states.

Joe Cantor has also made his way into the square, which ends in front of the tall black railing that extensively protects the White House.

He is 69 years old, but he does not want to miss this festival of democracy. He’s holding up two cardboard plates, cheers. One of them says, “The end of a mistake! – The end of a mistake ”. On the other hand, “The real majority has now spoken – the real majority has now spoken.”

Before the rise of the civil rights movement for more protection of the black population, you got much closer, but since the protests following Floyd’s death as a result of a brutal police operation, Lafayette Park in front of the presidential seat has also been closed. “We eventually reclaimed America from people who never understood how big the United States was,” Joe Cantor says, as people around him sing and pots are hit.

Trump has been talking about making America ‘great again’ for four years. “But America has always been great. The beauty is the good will, the generosity, everyone can become something. We need another president who will take care of the country and not just himself. ‘

But whether Biden can overcome the division? “It will be very, very difficult to reunite the country. Trump tickled all bad instincts out of people, ”Cantor said. Ingrid Vaca came from Bolivia in the US 20 years ago and believed in the American dream. She is crying. All the burden of recent times seems to be gone. She fights for herself and especially for her children so they can stay.

Biden has announced that in addition to returning to the Paris climate protection agreement, he also wants to restore the Daca (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program to give migrant children legal status.

53-year-old Vaca has been struggling for seven months, because of the corona pandemic, she could hardly do her job as a cleaner. It almost goes as far as the US also reports new records for the number of infections, Biden faces enormous challenges.

“Hope lives today”

“We suffered so much, we felt permanently left out”, Vaca shouts to the cheers, she belongs to the organization “United we Dream”. The American dream had turned into a nightmare for the “Dreamer” at times. “Today our hopes have risen again. That’s the end of selfishness and racism, ”says Vaca. “Hope lives today.”

The people around her keep shouting, “This is democracy resembles” and “Trump, go home.” But Trump isn’t in and can’t hear the swan song: he’s golf.

The current president was driven to his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling on the outskirts of Washington. He left the White House for the first time since Election Day – just when the news that was terrible to him came. Early in the morning he tweeted again: “I won this election by a wide margin!”

Interestingly, Heads of State and Government, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, are rushing to create international facts by quickly congratulating Joe Biden. On the protest fence, through which the White House can be seen in the distance, hangs a head of Trump with a pig nose, below it is written in English: “Get pigs out of your White House”, above it several posters with the inscription: “Loser”, Loser.

Dancers in Washington Photo: REUTERS / Hannah McKay

Yes, that is also part of this time, the tone is and will remain rough, the enormous differences between the often democratic urban space and the Republican-dominated rural regions manifested themselves in the election results – and in states like Georgia and Arizona it was the black voters deciding Biden, while other major groups like Cubans-in-exile and Venezuelans in Florida caught Trump’s warnings that Biden would introduce socialism.

Since the election, things have remained quiet almost everywhere, much will now depend on the Republicans to convince Trump to leave the country in a reasonably peaceful manner. It will take a long time to curb racism and rely on real facts again. Another legacy is the QAnon movement, which came to Germany and believes an elite kidnaps and murders children in order to extract a rejuvenating drug from their blood. They see Trump as a champion against what they see as an elite dominated by the Democrats and a “deep state.”

Conspiracy theories are spreading

For example, Biden was aware of a different migration policy, said a proponent of the ideology on election night, who had wagered $ 20,000 on Trump’s victory and is now awaiting reckoning day, as the election was massively faked – whatever it may be. did not give any indication to OSCE election observers.

“They want the borders to be opened so that even more undocumented children can come into the country to get their blood,” the woman said. And the coronovirus is a biochemical attack by China, Barack Obama and Bill Gates. Also in Philadelphia, where the decision was made, people are flocking to the streets in the city center for a spontaneous celebration.

The police cordoned off Broad Street, a main street that leads to City Hall. Here dance and hundreds of mainly young people. Jordan, a young Afro-haired woman, dances down Broad Street with two friends. “Biden has won – Biden has won !!!” she yells over and over. During the campaign, she called voters for Team Biden and Harris and tried to convince them. “Trump was a racist,” she explains. “He didn’t give any support to the LGBTQ community. That’s why I chose Biden, he’s not great either, but the better choice. Today we just celebrate. ”

[Mehr zum Thema: Er lügt und sie jubeln?Viele Amerikaner halten zum Präsidenten – trotz allem (T+)]

A horned car parade forms in other streets around the town hall. A young woman waves a large American flag from the skylight of a pickup truck. As it has been for days, the town hall is secured by soldiers and police officers. A man casually calls out to them, “Thanks for your service. Thanks for your work.”

“Thanks Philly”

At the corner of Broad Street and Chestnut, a young man held up a sign saying “Thank you Philly” while another in a green suit kept shouting “Trust the process”. That choice was made in Pennsylvania, and not least in Philadelphia. The decisive wave of votes was reported from within the city, ultimately leading CNN and other media outlets to declare the race decided.

Lawyers for Trump’s campaign team have been trying to stop vote counting for the past few days, but it only worked temporarily. A man in his mid-forties walks his dog on a spontaneous demonstration to Independence Mall – the site of the US Constitution in Philadelphia. The little bastard wears a red and blue dog sweater with pallets embroidered on one leg, plus the number 2020.

He doesn’t want to say his name because he works in the public sector. He is actually apolitical, but: “It is a good sign for democracy that every vote really counts, that everyone can make a difference, that not only a politician can declare himself the winner, but the people decide. And that the people were patient ”.

2020 was a completely crazy year, a pandemic, a bad election campaign. In the end it was really enough for him. “So it’s great that something like this is happening now. That we get a sign for the future. It’s a day of hope for many across the country, but despite all the cheers and democracy’s victory, it should be remembered that about 70 million people voted not Joe Biden, but Donald. Trump.