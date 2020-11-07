Reactions to US President Biden’s Election: “We Bravely Persisted Until This Coward Left” – Politics

Saturday night, what the world has been waiting for since November 3, happens: the new American president has been proclaimed. It will most likely be Joe Biden. The Democratic challenger of incumbent Donald Trump announced minutes after several Pennsylvania TV stations promised him that he would become a “president for all Americans.”

He was “honored” to be selected to “lead our great country,” Biden wrote via Twitter on Saturday. “The work ahead will be tough, but I promise you, I’ll be president for all Americans – whether you voted for me or not.” After the election campaign was over, it was time to “leave the anger and harsh rhetoric behind and come together as a nation”.

After his Saturday night victory, Biden wants to address the nation for the first time as US president-elect. The speech with elected US Vice President Kamala Harris will take place on Saturday evening (local time / Sunday 2 a.m. CET), several US media outlets, including broadcaster CNN, reported, citing Biden’s election campaign team.

Harris also promised the Americans that he would serve the country with Biden. “This election is about so much more than Joe Biden and me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it, ”Harris wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “We have a lot of work to do. Let’s start. Never before in the United States has there been a black woman in the office of vice president.

The wife of the elected US president has promised Americans that her husband will work for all the families in the country. Jill Biden posted a photo to Twitter on Saturday with her and her husband in a living room. Biden is wearing a cap with a peak that says “We just did it” (something like, We made it).

The two hold a sign in the camera that reads, “Dr. & Vice President Biden live here. 69-year-old Jill Biden hides the now redundant word “Vice” with her hand.

US President Trump had previously announced in a message via Twitter that he did not recognize his challenger’s victory. “The fact is: the elections are far from over,” Trump said on Saturday. Biden “falsely” portrays himself as the winner and is supported by his “media allies”.

Trump was on the golf course when the race for president came to a head. There he had probably also discovered that Biden has crossed the 270 voters’ threshold:

In a statement, Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was upset about the decision by the news agencies and TV stations to consider the race for the U.S. presidency to be decided:

Former President Barack Obama, whose Vice President Biden was between 2008 and 2016, said he “couldn’t be prouder” to congratulate him and Harris. “He will face some extraordinary challenges like no other new president – a raging pandemic, an unequal economic and judicial system, a threatened democracy and a fragile climate,” Obama said in a statement on Saturday.

He knew Biden would do the job for the benefit of all Americans, whether he had a vote or not. “The election results show at every level that the country is still deeply and bitterly divided,” Obama said. It’s not just up to Biden and his Vice Harris, but everyone else to make sure people find each other. “Our democracy needs all of us more than ever.” He will support Biden where he can.

Biden’s election victory marks a new era of hope in the United States, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. Biden had achieved a “historic victory,” the Democrat declared Saturday: “Today begins a new day of hope for America.”

From day one of his presidency, Biden will be ready to face the country’s challenges. He will contain the coronavirus pandemic and commit to better healthcare, Pelosi said. With Biden, the Americans had chosen someone who would work relentlessly to unite the country and who held the values ​​of “faith, family and community” in high regard, Pelosi said.

Hillary Clinton sees Biden’s victory as a rejection of the incumbent Trump. “The voters have spoken and they have elected Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next president and vice president,” the Democrat wrote on Twitter on Saturday. They are a few candidates who are making history, “a Trump rejection” and a new chapter for America. “Move forward together,” Clinton continued.

Former US President Bill Clinton’s wife lost to Republican Trump in the 2016 presidential election. “America spoke and democracy won,” Bill Clinton wrote on Twitter on Saturday. Biden and Harris would serve the country and bring people together, he continued. He congratulated his party members on their “important victory”. Clinton was US President from 1993 to 2001.

US Senator Bernie Sanders has described Biden’s election as a victory for democracy. Whether Trump admits defeat or not is “not important,” Democrat Sanders told CNN on Saturday. “Joe Biden has won the election and will be appointed,” said Sanders.

Sanders congratulated Biden and his Vice President Harris on winning the election. He wished them “the best at this incredibly difficult moment in American history” in their efforts to unite the country, the left-wing senator wrote on Twitter on Saturday. After leaving in the spring to run for the presidential election, Sanders backed the more moderate Democrat Biden.

In an initial response, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) wished Biden “happiness and success from the bottom of my heart and also congratulates Kamala Harris, her country’s elected first female vice president,” said a statement on Twitter. “I look forward to working with President Biden in the future. Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we are to face the great challenges of our time. “

Federal Secretary of State Heiko Maas (SPD) is now campaigning for a restart of seriously damaged relations with the US. “We look forward to working with the next US government,” he wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “We want to invest in our partnership, for a new transatlantic beginning, a new deal.”

Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) made a similar statement: “Now is the opportunity to open a new and exciting chapter in transatlantic relations. The US remains Europe’s most important and closest partner. There’s a lot to do. Good cooperation!”

“The world is breathing a sigh of relief,” CDU politician Friedrich Merz wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “With you there is a chance that Europe and America will work together better again and together stand for peace and freedom in the world.” SPD Secretary General Lars Klingbeil wrote, “Democracy is just great!”

“A loud liar got almost half the votes”

FDP leader Christian Lindner was also relieved: “Not every disagreement with the US will go away, but there is a chance of a fresh start in the transatlantic partnership. We Europeans should use them. “

Leftist boss Katja Kipping wrote that Joe Biden’s election was good news, if not reassuring. Almost half of the votes received a vociferous liar who showed his disdain for democracy, women and anyone who dared to contradict him every day. Donald Trump’s call to stop vote counting shows his disdain for democracy, ”said Kipping.

An adviser to the Iranian president, Hessameddin Aschena, writes on Twitter that the Iranians “bravely held back until this coward left.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Biden and Harris on “their historic success”. “The US is our most important ally,” Johnson wrote on Twitter Saturday night. Johnson continues to look forward to working closely on shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.

“The Americans have elected their president,” French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter in French and English on Saturday evening. “We have a lot to do to meet today’s challenges. Let’s work together! Macron continued.

Trump’s anti-European position has been a thorn in the side of the staunch European Macron in the past. Relations between France and the US have been tense lately, especially in terms of trade disputes.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte wants to strengthen transatlantic relations after Biden’s victory. They are ready to get started with Biden, Conte wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “The US can count on Italy as a solid ally and strategic partner.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote “Congratulations” on Twitter to Biden and Harris. “Our two countries are good friends, partners and allies. We share a relationship that is unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working with you and building on that. “

“The EU and the US are friends and allies, our citizens have the deepest ties. I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, ”wrote European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter.

Von der Leyen emphasized that in the past the EU and the US had built an unprecedented partnership based on shared values ​​of democracy, freedom, human rights, social justice and an open economy. “As the world continues to change and new challenges and opportunities arise, our renewed partnership will be of particular importance,” wrote von der Leyen. The EU Commission is ready to intensify cooperation with the new US administration and the newly elected Congress.

Charles Michel, the leader of the EU Council, was more cautious, pointing out that the results of the US election have yet to be confirmed. Nevertheless, he congratulated Biden and his future Vice President Kamala Harris. He also praised the high turnout in the US.

EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell spoke on Twitter about “a great day for the US and Europe”. EU Parliament Speaker David Sassoli said the world needs a strong relationship between Europe and the United States and reinvigorating transatlantic relations.

Seconds after various American media declared Biden the winner of the US election on Saturday, big cheers erupted in many major cities. People clapped, shouted and cheered in the streets of New York. Hundreds flocked to Times Square Saturday afternoon (local time) and celebrated. Many drivers honked non-stop. Even after an hour, the continuous applause was not over.

TV stations also showed pictures from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with people partying. Shortly after a thousand outstanding votes were announced from there, the American broadcaster Joe Biden declared the winner. The protesters gathered there also cheered for the White House in Washington.

A CNN reporter reported live from the White House, for which many people also gathered to celebrate Trump’s likely defeat.

The metropolises on the east coast of the US are considered liberal and democratic, and according to initial results, Joe Biden won the vast majority of the vote there. But New York is also the birthplace of incumbent US President Donald Trump. (with desk)