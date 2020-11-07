After the US Elections: Should America Be Decommissioned? – Politics

– Jan-Werner Müller is a professor of political science at Princeton University, fellow at the Wissenschaftskolleg zu Berlin (Institute of Advanced Study) and author of the forthcoming book Democracy Rules (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2021). Copyright: Project Syndicate, 2020. Translated from the English by Jan Doolan. www.project-syndicate.org

The temptation among Democrats and many Republicans is to view the administration of US President Donald Trump as a bizarre anomaly. Just as Republicans may try to blame Trump for the many missteps of the past four years – hoping that their own role in making them happen will soon be forgotten – Democrats could strive to ostentatiously adopt democratic norms. by willingly refraining from bringing any previous lawsuit to court.

In that case, if Joe Biden emerged victorious in the Nov. 3 election, Trump and his administration would likely not be held responsible for their blatant corruption, cruelty, and disregard for fundamental constitutional principles.

Political calculations aside, many observers – from former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang to renowned lawyers and historians – have argued that only shabby dictatorships will prosecute their defeated opponents. US Attorney General Bill Barr has also stated, with all too obvious motives of his own, that “it is not part of a mature democracy that the political winners ritually persecute the political losers.”

But these generalizations are hasty. Don’t answer Trump’s 2016 anti-Hillary Clinton slogan “Lock her up” with “Lock him up”. But “forgive and forget” is not the only alternative.

Americans must differentiate between three types of issues: crimes Trump may have committed before taking office, the corruption and atrocities of Trump and his cronies during Trump’s tenure, and behaviors that have exposed structural weaknesses within the wider US political system. . They each require a slightly different response.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Historically, the transition from authoritarianism – or restoration of a decline in democracy – has been characterized in many other countries by a willingness to allow former rulers to escape with impunity. According to political scientist Erica Frantz, 59 percent of the deposed authoritarian leaders went on to live “their normal life”. Yet new or restored democracies have often set up truth commissions and granted amnesty to perpetrators in exchange for truthful information and confessions where they did not prosecute former officials. This approach is best known from post-apartheid South Africa.

The peculiarity of the current situation in the US is that Trump is already being investigated for possible crimes unrelated to his presidency. Both the Manhattan Attorney’s Office and the New York State Attorney General are investigating the Trump Organization for various frauds. Though seemingly apolitical, Trump’s business practices foretold and overshadow the blatant nepotism and corruption of his presidency. He has failed to completely transform the US into a mafia state similar to Hungary under Viktor Orbán, but that is largely irrelevant.

[Mehr zum Thema: Er lügt und sie jubeln – warum viele Amerikaner zum Präsidenten halten, trotz allem]

Additionally, if the investigations against the Trump organization were simply dropped when he left office, the charge that they were purely politically motivated would seem justified, especially since the prosecutors in question are Democrats. On the other hand, should the investigation lead to a jail term for the former president, Trump’s armed supporters could decide to take the law into their own hands; at least the political divisions in the country would deepen.

You must keep these risks in mind. Yet there is basically no reason why a political leader cannot receive just punishment for crimes he has committed. This has happened to many, and some have even returned to political life since then. Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi had to do charity work after he was convicted of tax evasion (he was given a lighter sentence due to his age) Today he sits in the European Parliament.

What about the atrocities on the Mexican border?

Then there is the matter of Trump’s actual record in office. There are many unpleasant policies to be found, but it would be wrong to renounce what President Thomas Jefferson called “ the certainty with which one can tolerate wrong opinion, where reason is given free rein after defeating arch-rival John Adams in 1801. ‘ fight “.

The same cannot be said of the corruption and systematic cruelty shown by the Trump administration in its response to the Covid-19 crisis and in separating children from their parents at the border. As Harvard University law professor Mark Tushnet has suggested, a committee of inquiry should be established to investigate policies and actions that go beyond incompetence and into politically motivated malice. It is important that we properly document these events – perhaps by offering to be lenient in exchange for honest explanations. The latter should help reflect on structural reforms to make corruption and blatant human rights violations less likely on the basis of the quid pro quo.

Financial lack of transparency, abuse of Twitter – Trump has violated many standards

Finally, Trump broke many informal presidential standards. This ranges from the relatively insignificant – insults on Twitter – to the serious: that he has not made his tax return accessible. As many U.S. attorneys have argued, it would be prudent to create a separate committee to investigate the presidency’s structural weaknesses.

Such research may show that many informal standards, from financial transparency to relationships with the Department of Justice, need to be codified. There would be nothing vindictive about this approach. After Watergate, Congress passed a number of important ethical laws that usually both sides accepted.

This three-pronged approach does not have to distract us from more urgent government tasks. You may have to spend some political capital on it. But if you’re not doing anything or happily running the day’s business, the costs can be even higher. That was likely after Gerald Ford pardoned Richard Nixon (who never really admitted his guilt), and also in the case of the leniency that followed the Iran-Contra scandal and in relation to the ‘war on terror’ from the government. George W. Bush was widely tortured.

Of course, many Republicans could stand up with their hands and feet against measures aimed at the truth. But others could use a public inquiry into the improvement of US institutions to distance themselves from Trump. After all, they have already proven to be nothing short of opportunistic.