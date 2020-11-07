The New President’s Greatest Job: Biden as Healer of the Broken Nation – Can He Do It? – Politics

A man like a book – a life story. Soon he will be 78 years old, and yes, Joe Biden is not young at heart. Time and again he confuses or forgets names, opportunities, events. But he is cared for like no other because he has put his life in the service of the fatherland. He is now the 46th president of the US.

Biden sat, worked, and served in the Senate for 37 years, eight years as vice president, and advised No. 2, Barack Obama, not least in his dealings with the Senate. Such a “record” is unique.

That’s why they cheer him on when Biden says in his native Delaware, “I don’t know of any red or blue states. I only know the United States. And: “I ran like a Democratic candidate. But I want to lead the country as president of all Americans. E pluribus unum, the state motto, also applies to him.

[Mehr zum Thema: Demoskopen in den USA liegen erneut daneben – „Die Welt in den Umfragen ist nicht die Welt, die wählt“]

Of the many, the one who becomes president, who is then one for everyone. Should be or at least want to be. This is exactly what Joe Biden offers, now more than ever.

He already cites it as a leitmotif for his presidency. Biden as the healer of the broken nation: can he fulfill this self-imposed task?

Positivity vs. Aggression, this is Joe Biden

The cracks in society are enormous, the challenge is unprecedented. Biden not only wants to conquer trenches, but also to fill them, at least to build bridges. Only because of this can a younger man fail. Especially him, the oldest president ever. Even if Biden has reached the highest number for a presidential candidate with a total of more than 70 million votes.

The fact that the climate agreement must be put back into effect is an important indication: everything that could cost youth in the future is given priority by President Biden. To be treated. That is his responsibility: now urgently make responsible politics again for the next generations – with Senator Kamala Harris being the closest link.

Positivity vs. Aggression and the tendency to deny, that’s Joe Biden.

[Mehr zum Thema: Vom Weißen Haus ins Gefängnis? Was Trump nach der Abwahl droht (T+)]

And just as he put Obama in Congress, Harris will find some of her role as number two in it. She has to mediate, negotiate, execute, like an exceptionally strong second, until she becomes first. While Joe Biden presides in the truest sense of the word.

Biden needs to be heard in a credible way

He will do his best to get himself and his message across to the nation, to Jane and Joe Average, the average American. Whose language he speaks. That is not to be underestimated. Because he must speak up in a credible way of healing society, with his kind of “compassion,” which is exhausting given the deafening roars of the adversaries. A large number of opponents. They are fueled even further by Donald Trump, who acts like a prince of darkness, splitting and not giving up, instead of ultimately bringing out a spark of statesman-like greatness.

So Biden will divide his powers by age, according to his political experiences. And in harmony with a wisdom his life has led him to: personal tragedies and painful separations have not embittered him. Yes, he’s a man of pain, but someone who doesn’t cause anyone else, but can join in because he knows what’s important: don’t let himself be depressed, get up over and over, come back.

Fate is what you make of it. Joe Biden will try to make the most of it for himself. His life is good enough for a chapter in the history of the United States.