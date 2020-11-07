Joe Biden wins the US presidential election: why Trump’s coup attempt failed – politics

It ended with a coup attempt. On the night from Tuesday to Wednesday – in many states only a fraction of the votes had been counted and it became clear that the elections would no longer be decided that night – Donald Trump appeared before the press. He declared himself the election winner and said he wanted the counting of the remaining votes to be stopped. For weeks, the president campaigned against alleged “electoral fraud” in postal ballots without any evidence. And when the “blue wave” of absentee votes threatened to put Joe Biden first, he tried to cancel the votes of millions of US postal voters. He did what he would accuse Democrats in countless tweets and text messages to his supporters in the days that followed: he tried to “steal” the election.

He failed. The election officials continued stoically – and on Saturday, shortly before 6 p.m. German time, Joe Biden was declared the winner.

The days since Tuesday’s election have been like a miniature version of the past four years, a condensation of everything that makes up Donald Trump’s presidency: shaped by lies, denial of accountability, denial of reality, proto-authoritarianism and the cult of rulers, complicity. .

For liberal democracy in the United States, one thing remains above all from Donald Trump and from recent days: the recognition that it is vulnerable in places that the constitution cannot and cannot protect. But also that American democracy is more resilient than expected. Trump attempted the coup. He failed.

Biden supporters outside the Pennsylvania State Parliament in Harrisburg after CNN declared Biden the election winner … Photo: SETH HERALD / AFP

Donald Trump is a populist with authoritarianism. He believes in the rule of the masses through his person. He considers the liberal aspects of liberal democracy – procedures, protection of minorities, checks and balances – superfluous. Trump emulated European populists such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbàn and the head of the Polish PiS party Jaroslaw Kaczynski. He tried to push the law aside and manipulate choice. He did so through formally legal means and yet in a way that justifies the term coup.

In May, Donald Trump appointed an election campaign donor Louis DeJoy as postmaster general as head of the US state-owned United States Postal Service – shortly before an election that would largely be a postal vote due to the pandemic. DeJoy slowed the mail. At the same time, Donald Trump and Republicans in critical states – in Texas, North Carolina, Pennsylvania – launched a legal campaign to take legal action to avoid counting postal ballots coming in after election day. It was an attempt to invalidate the predominantly democratic votes by post.

When Trump started his legal and rhetorical campaign against postal voting, “true” and “false” were already activated

Trump had been lying for four years, and with the support of media figures such as Fox talk show host Sean Hannity, the ‘true’ and ‘false’ categories resolved so much that many of his supporters are willing to believe his claim: that those arriving after election day Votes are in any way less ‘legitimate’ than votes cast in person.

Like Hungary and Poland, Donald Trump tried to undermine the law through the law and manipulate public opinion. None of the founders of American democracy could have imagined this pincer attack on the American election. Trump, of course, is not sending the military out into the streets, he is not letting the secret services kill his opponents. But he was clearly pursuing the goal of an illegal seizure of power. The constitution has no defense mechanism for this.

Three reasons why Trump’s coup attempt failed

This strategy failed for three reasons:

The first is Trump’s Attention Deficit Disorder. Trump’s actions are always focused on the moment. On the one hand, that was dangerous. He trapped America in the present with his tweet staccato. But he too is a prisoner of the present. Trump’s populism is a momentocracy. He just dominated the moment. He always made ad hoc decisions. He did not create long-term clusters, nor rebuild the hardware of law and order, as can be noted in other “illiberal democracies”.

Trump was able to fill three Supreme Court positions – and elected justices from the far right of the spectrum in the hope that they would support his policies. But the Supreme Court did not follow him, confirming the legitimacy of, for example, latecomers by mail in North Carolina. A Republican court in Texas also ruled. This may be due to the judges’ ethos and loyalty to precedents.

Unlike in Poland or Hungary, Trump has left the hardware of the law intact

But it could also be that Trump used the rules of the appointment of judges for his plans, but left the rules themselves intact. This is what distinguishes America from Poland, where the judiciary is now largely subordinate to the executive and judges must fear being removed from office if they make politically unpleasant decisions.

Unlike in Hungary, Trump has not “rebuilt” the media either. Rupert Murdoch’s media universe, to which Fox belongs, followed him voluntarily because the laws of the market wanted it: it was in demand. The sudden change in strategy of Murdoch brands in recent days shows that things can also deteriorate as the needs of the market change. Rupert Murdoch’s “New York Post” newspaper suddenly called Trump’s action Wednesday “a speech of historic dishonesty” characterized by “lies about lies.”

The second reason Trump’s coup failed is because of narcissism.

Donald Trump has no long-term ideological goal. He doesn’t want a state restructuring, he wants to stay in power. Not for an idea, just for yourself Trump is a narcissist first, then a populist.

Trump is a narcissist first, then a populist

He liked the authoritarian gesture, he liked frightening and threatening people. He was trying to build some kind of ruler cult. The Trump Rallies had their own fascist-trashy aesthetic, with American flags hovering high in Trump Tower, hoisted by crane trucks like a giant gallows, in a setup reminiscent of the Nuremberg Rally. A subculture of its own developed around Trump with a fixed repertoire of identifying marks: the red MAGA hat, the hairstyle, the raised fist, later four outstretched fingers: “Four more years” and the “Thin blue line” flag.

When riots broke out in Portland following the death of African American George Floyd, Trump also allowed federal police officers to march through the city without badges – and Putin let soldiers march into Ukraine without national badges. He was attracted to the Russian president, as well as Xi Jinping. But not because he shared her idea, but because he made her appearance jealous. Trump liked the authoritarian style, but it was superficial. He lacked the consistency to get worse.

Trump’s attention deficit disorder saved America

Third, Trump failed because of the upright attitude, democratic beliefs and common sense of the Americans who did not vote for him. It failed because of the calm and professionalism of the election authorities in the states and the efforts of the many helpers. And finally also in his party. Until today, the silence has been largely heavy. But some individuals, like Mitch McConnell, the Senate leader, who was otherwise one of Trump’s most willing executors, had made it clear that their red line would be crossed in the election. Trump’s party is full of opportunists – they are not putschists.

Donald Trump could not complete the path from populist to proto-authoritarian ruler. Because he didn’t really want to, and because he couldn’t. But mainly because the Americans stood in his way.

The election of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States restores accountability, historicity and perspective. It currently looks like America can free itself from the captivity of the present.