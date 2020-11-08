US Presidential Election: “There are no red and blue states – there is only the United States” – politics

It was a new Joe Biden who took the stage Saturday night in the parking lot of a conference center in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, to address the Americans as president-elect for the first time. The night before, Biden was here as a candidate. His team had apparently expected CNN to declare Biden the winner on Friday night, but the count didn’t go fast enough. Either way, Biden showed up on Friday, looking tired and confused.

Biden and Harris appear energetic, combative, and exuberant with joy

None of this was seen on Saturday. On the podium came an energetic, pugnacious, exuberant president-elect – and an energetic, pugnacious, exuberantly elected vice president Kamala Harris. “This is where the real work begins, the hard work, the good work,” Harris shouted. Both managed to convey unbridled joy and passion. The first topic, Biden said, to come up is the fight against Covid-19. Monday, he and Harris would set up a working group to work out corona measures “based on science.”

Biden proclaimed justice, science, justice and hope as the principles of his presidency. However, the central theme of Biden’s speech was national unity, the promise to reunite America. Even during the election campaign, this had always been a major block of content in his speeches, he reiterated some of the phrases he had already expressed in this or similar manner: he wanted to “ form the most diverse coalition in the history of the United States, ” Biden said. “There are no red states and blue states – only the United States.” “We have to listen to each other again, see each other.” “I am a proud Democrat, but an American president.” And, “We’ve got to have the soul in Restoring America.” These are all set pieces, but he repeated them with so much empathy that it felt like you had never heard them before.

Harris: I may be the first woman to take this position. But I will not be the last. ‘

Kamala Harris, who spoke first, conveyed a similar message, but mainly addressed women and Americans from immigrant families. Today she thinks of her mother, Shamala Harris, an Indo-American oncologist, and all the other women, especially African American women, who fought for freedom and equality. “You are the backbone of this society. I’m on her shoulders. ”

At the same time, Harris encouraged the next generation of women: “I may be the first woman to take up this position,” she said. ‘But I will not be the last. Any little girl watching tonight can see that this is a land of opportunity. And I’m telling you, see yourself in a way that others don’t see you yet – maybe because they’re not used to seeing you that way. And rest assured, we’ll support you every step of the way. “

Both Biden and Harris had long talked about their families and thanked them. Both families took to the stage after the speech ended: Jill Biden and Joe Biden’s son Hunter and daughter Ashley with his grandchildren and, on Harris’s side, Douglas Emhoff with his grown children, Kamala Harris stepchildren and other family members.

Donald Trump initially did not comment on the speech. He heard of Biden’s win on a golf course and returned to the White House that afternoon. At around midnight, he tweeted the number of votes he could unite, 71 million, “the highest number ever for a sitting president.” After that, his Twitter account remained silent.