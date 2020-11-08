iPhone 12 Studio: combinations with accessories

Apple set up the iPhone 12 Studio on its website. This section is where you can mix an iPhone 12 with a case and a card holder. Everything is customizable so you can see the rendering before you possibly make a purchase.

IPhone 12 Studio can only be accessed from a smartphone or tablet. We first choose one of the four models of iPhone 12. Then we have to choose the color of the smartphone. Once that’s done you can add a MagSafe silicone case and choose the color. You can then add a card holder and choose the color.

After confirming your selection, Apple will ask for your name. You can enable or skip it if you prefer. Finally, comes the final step where you can upload a picture made for the occasion. It is available in vertical or horizontal format, depending on your needs. At this time, Apple invites you to share it on social networks with the hashtag # iPhone12Studio. In addition, a dedicated emoji will be displayed for all tweets that contain that hashtag.

To try out the iPhone 12 Studio, go to Experience.apple.com/iphone. Note that Apple already offers an equivalent for the Apple Watch. This is the Apple Watch Studio that has been around for a while. In addition to a smartphone or tablet, this can also be done on a computer.