Joe Biden and Kamala Harris: Two that many Germans long for – politics

The mistake that the Germans will make now can be foreseen by last night at the latest, but that may not be so bad. You will fall in love with Kamala Harris and Joe Biden the way you fell in love with Barack Obama, in a slightly naive teenage way, but all the more.

When the President-elect of the United States of America and his future Vice President last night in Wilmington, Delaware, spoke to Americans for the first time after being declared election winners, an energy and charisma was palpable since Barack Obama has no longer experienced an infectious joy. in life and in politics and in the change that matches exactly what Germans sometimes lack in their own politicians – and that many Americans, especially young people, have longed for over the past four years.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris did everything right. While they were specifically targeting all those groups that helped them run for the presidency, those who danced in the streets while talking and who found the past four years particularly disturbing: women, African Americans, Americans from immigrant families, LGBTQ community, and youth (i.e. a lot of people, the majority, before anyone starts grumbling about identity politics for minorities). But Joe Biden also insisted he be the president of all Americans – and that is believable.

But what made the biggest difference and was so contagious and personal, to fall in love with: With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, empathy returns and philanthropy returns to American politics.

Finally two more who don’t just talk about themselves

The extent to which viewing and listening habits have changed over the past four years is reflected in the fact that it was noticeable how much time they both spent in their speeches, not about themselves but about the merits of others. and expressions of love.

Kamala Harris did not simply claim to be the first woman and the first woman from an immigrant family to enter this office. She praised the achievements of everyone who made this possible, not least that of her mother and the women of the civil rights movement: “I am on your shoulders.”

[Mehr zum Thema: Donald Trump – ein Nachruf zu Lebzeiten – der Zerstörer wird gehen müssen, sein Schutt bleibt]

Joe Biden offered his condolences to the relatives of the more than 200,000 Covid-19 deaths in the United States. We have learned that this cannot be taken for granted.

In liberal democracy empathy is actually not a luxury. Empathy is an expression of a special appreciation for every life, every person, and that is the core of democracy.

Donald Trump lacked the ability to do this in a downright pathological way: he had separated children from their parents at the United States border to deter immigrants. When a storm hit Puerto Rico, Trump arrived and bored tossing paper towels into the crowd as if he were holding a lottery.

“It is what it is”

He didn’t say a word of condolences to the relatives of African Americans murdered by police officers like George Floyd. And unlike Joe Biden, he couldn’t mourn the deaths of Covid. The most emotional thing the president has ever said about the pandemic deaths was, “It is what it is.”

With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, a genuine appreciation for life returns to politics in a cheerful, charismatic and energetic way. For Donald Trump, the survival of the fittest is an acceptable and even welcome state of nature. For him, poverty and disease are part of this natural condition, not a political problem to be solved.

Trump took the American idea of ​​personal responsibility to the limit of complete de-consolidation – to him, surviving his own Covid 19 illness was just a testament to the correctness of this ideology.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris represent the opposite of this world view.

The Americans, but also the Germans, especially in times of pandemic, have a great need for this kind of determined but empathetic politicians, such as Biden and Harris embody: the best precondition for a “big crush”, a hopeless infatuation. This will certainly hinder an analytical and critical view of the transatlantic relationship and exacerbate the expected disappointments. But what does it matter. There is not much you can do about it.