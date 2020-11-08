Joe Biden addresses the nation, “We must restore the soul to America” ​​policy

It was a new Joe Biden who took the stage Saturday night in the parking lot of a conference center in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, to address the Americans as president-elect for the first time.

The night before, Biden was here as a candidate. His team had apparently expected CNN to declare Biden the winner on Friday night, but the count didn’t go fast enough. Either way, Biden showed up on Friday, looking tired and confused.

Biden and Harris come across as energetic and combative

None of this was seen on Saturday. An energetic, combative, exuberant Biden took the stage – and an energetic, combative, exuberant Kamala Harris.

“This is where the real work begins, the hard work, the good work,” Harris shouted. Both managed to convey unbridled joy and passion. The first topic, Biden said, to come up is the fight against Covid-19. Monday, he and Harris would set up a working group to work out corona measures “based on science.”

Watch Joe Biden’s speech here:

Biden proclaimed justice, science, justice and hope as the principles of his presidency. However, the central theme of Biden’s speech was national unity, the promise to reunite America.

Also during the election campaign this was always a major content block in his speeches, he sometimes repeated phrases he had already spoken in this or similar way.

He wanted to “form the most diverse coalition in the history of the United States,” said Biden. “There are no red states and blue states – only the United States.” And: “We have to listen to each other again, see each other.”

Joe and Jill Biden with Kamala Harris and partner Doug Emhoff after the United States President-Elect’s speeches … Photo by AFP

Biden continued, “I am a proud Democrat, but an American president.” And, “We must restore America’s soul.”

These are all set pieces, but he repeated them in such an empathetic way that you felt like you had never heard them before.

Kamala Harris, who spoke first, conveyed a similar message, but mainly addressed women and Americans from immigrant families.

Today she thinks of her mother, Shamala Harris, an Indo-American oncologist, and all the other women, especially African American women, who fought for freedom and equality. “You are the backbone of this society. I’m on her shoulders. ”

Watch Kamala Harris’s speech here:

At the same time, Harris encouraged the next generation of women: “I may be the first woman to take up this position,” she said.

‘But I will not be the last. Any little girl watching tonight can see that this is a land of opportunity. And I’m telling you, see yourself in a way that others don’t see you yet – maybe because they’re not used to seeing you that way. And rest assured, we’ll support you every step of the way. “

Both Biden and Harris had long talked about their families and thanked them. Both families took to the stage after the speech ended: Jill Biden and Joe Biden’s son Hunter and daughter Ashley with his grandchildren and, on Harris ‘side, Douglas Emhoff with his grown children, Kamala Harris’ stepchildren and other family members.

Donald Trump initially did not comment on the speech. He heard of Biden’s win on a golf course and returned to the White House that afternoon. At around midnight, he tweeted the number of votes he could unite: 71 million, “the most ever for a sitting president.” After that, his Twitter account remained silent.