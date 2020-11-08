ESD’s basic judgment: which Parship customers can now demand money back – the economy

“Every eleven minutes, the single falls in love with Parship,” the single market advertises. However, many online dating agency customers currently do not want any new dating suggestions, but rather earthly money. You are referring to the European Court of Justice (ECJ), which issued a landmark judgment in early October declaring the previous practice of the Hamburg company PE Digital GmbH (Parship, Elitepartner) illegal (Az: C-641/19).

393 euros for four days of membership?

Consumers who have canceled their membership a few days after registration are affected. In the case of online contracts, this is generally possible for 14 days. In return, however, the service provider may claim compensation for services already provided.

The case of a customer who had an annual premium membership in the Parship for 523.95 euros landed before the ECJ. After four days, she canceled and the matchmaker then charged her the amount of 392.96 euros. Reason: Immediately after registration, a comprehensive computer report was prepared on the personality for which he had to pay.

Which customers can now request a refund

The European Court of Justice has now ruled that compensation must be calculated on a pro rata basis. In the specific case of the Stiftung Warentest and the Consumer Center in Bremen, they therefore assume that the customer will only have to pay EUR 5.74 (4/365 out of EUR 523.95). Those affected who have been asked for a Parship box office in the past should demand their money back, they recommend a consumer advocate. Until the end of the year, this is still possible for contracts that were canceled in 2017. Customers should register their claims in writing (by registered mail / acknowledgment of receipt).

Parship wants to investigate each case separately

Parship spokeswoman Jana Bogatz told Tagesspiegel that they had set up a team of experts to meet customer requirements individually for possible repayments. However, the ECJ has also clarified that services which are listed separately in terms of price and which are provided at the beginning of the contract period may be included in the calculation of compensation. In the coming weeks, Parship will determine what the future contract and compensation calculation will look like in the event of cancellation.

Consumer advocates are now collecting more cases

Consumer advocates want to take a closer look at dating agencies. Complaints about questionable business practices, such as high fees and automatic contract renewals, are on the rise, according to the Federal Association of Consumer Centers (VZBV). VZBV legal official Henning Fischer announced that he wanted to “support disabled people in exercising their rights”. VZBV therefore collects cases. Customers are asked to describe their experiences and upload documents here. All data will be treated confidentially, promises VZBV.