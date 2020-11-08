Between the crematorium and the porn shop, the Trump team press conference turns into a laughing stock – politics

Landscaping instead of a luxury hotel: US President Donald Trump caused ridicule and laughter by viewing a venue for a press conference. Trump announced on Twitter (local time) a major press conference from his attorney Rudy Giuliani at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, but later deleted the tweet, writing instead, “Major press conference today at the Four Seasons- Landscaping – 11.30am. ” as reported by the Washington Post.

A response from the luxury hotel “Four Seasons” heightened the embarrassment: “To be clear, President Trump’s press conference will NOT take place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Philadelphia. It will be held in the Four Seasons landscape – no connection to the hotel. “

Its location in an industrial area in northeast Philadelphia only made matters worse. “I could write jokes for 800 years and think of nothing funnier than when Trump booked the Four Seasons for his press conference and then turned out to be in a Four Seasons parking lot between a dildo shop and a crematorium,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Comedian Patton Oswalt tweeted, “Let the history books get it: The dildo shop next to Trump’s press conference had better Covid precautions than the White House.”

Why the press conference took place in a daycare parking lot and why Trump mixed up the locations is not known. Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski tried to defend the president on Twitter: “All the great Americans in PA (Pennsylvania) use Four Seasons Total Landscaping. They love this country and they are American patriots. Thank you!!”

The press conference was announced about an hour before the announcement of Joe Biden’s election victory by major broadcasters, US media reported. Trump played golf on Saturday.

His lawyer Rudy Giuliani said during the press conference that the elections are far from over and the president is not giving up on the race. Without providing any evidence, Giuliani claimed that hundreds of thousands of ballots were questionable. TV stations do not decide election results, the “USA Today” newspaper quoted the lawyer.

The AP news agency and the major television networks have declared Democratic challenger Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election on Saturday. Accordingly, Biden was able to rally more than the necessary 270 voters behind him. (dpa)