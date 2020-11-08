Climate, economy, health: these are the first measures Joe Biden wants to implement – politics

American Democrat and President-elect Joe Biden has announced a series of measures and initiatives for the time of his presidency. According to a report in the Washington Post, top advisers have been working in silence for months on the best way to carry out his agenda. According to this, hundreds of employees have prepared to start their work at various federal agencies.

While transfers of power can always bring about abrupt changes, Trump’s move to Biden will be “one of the most amazing in American history,” the paper writes. The team of advisers has compiled a list of Biden’s campaign promises to help officials make their first decisions.

However, given the majority situation, it can be difficult to get important laws through Congress. The Republicans get a narrow majority in the Lower House, the final composition is not yet clear in the Upper House. That will be decided on Jan. 5, with two second elections for senatorial posts in the state of Georgia.

If the Democratic candidates in Georgia win both seats, there would be a 50-50 stalemate in the Senate. In this case, the US Constitution stipulates that the Vice President secures a majority in Senate decisions by vote – after Biden takes office, his fellow party member Kamala Harris will hold the office of Vice President. Should Biden rule with a Senate still controlled by Republicans, he, like incumbent Donald Trump, would have to work with executive orders, according to the Washington Post.

After moving to the White House on January 20, Biden and his staff were able to tackle some of the following projects immediately – on day one – or at least soon:

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: Biden has made it his top priority to get the virus under control in the United States. This could include a nationwide mask requirement, where lawyers disagree as to whether or not he can endorse it. In addition, the test capacities are being expanded in collaboration with companies. Biden has pledged to make corona tests, treatments and vaccines available free of charge to all US citizens.

The United States is one of the countries most affected by the pandemic, both in terms of the number of people infected and the number of deaths. In the past five days, more than 1,000 people have died from or with the virus, more than 237,000 in all. There are nearly ten million confirmed infections. “We can save a lot of lives in the coming months,” said Biden.

CLIMATE AGREEMENT: In the event of his election victory, Biden wants to reverse the United States’ departure from the Paris climate protection agreement on his first day in office. Trump’s departure from the climate accord took effect a day after the US presidential election. “In exactly 77 days,” a government he led will rejoin the global climate protection agreement, Biden announced on Twitter Wednesday evening (local time). He was referring to the date the president was sworn in, January 20.

ENVIRONMENT: The Democrat also wants to reintroduce a slew of environmental protection rules that Trump has canceled. Alternative energy sources should be promoted. A new authority at the Ministry of Justice is to act against environmental polluters.

ECONOMY: Biden wants to immediately cancel many of his predecessor’s tax breaks for businesses and the wealthy. However, this would require the approval of Congress. Existing tax rules need to be implemented more consistently. Unions also need to be strengthened. But Biden also plans to direct authorities to use US goods and services to boost the domestic economy.

In his “Buy American” initiative, the Democrat announced that he would boost demand for domestic industrial products through a government contract and $ 400 billion infrastructure expansion.

Government contracts should be reserved for companies that produce primarily in the US. With a mix of specific incentives and new financing instruments under the slogan “Made in All of America”, smaller companies in particular should be promoted. Biden also offers the prospect of $ 300 billion for research and development – for example, in the areas of the new 5G standard for mobile communications, electric mobility and artificial intelligence.

FOREIGN POLICIES: On day one, Biden also wants to reverse the United States’ departure from the World Health Organization (WHO) and rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement. The nuclear deal with Iran must also be reactivated. He also wanted to call the Allies on “Day One” to restore US credibility abroad.

Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated Biden and stressed the importance of transatlantic relations. “I look forward to working with President Biden,” tweeted government spokesman Steffen Seibert. “Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we are to face the great challenges of our time.”

However, according to many experts, the Europeans could even remain driven under Biden. Not least because, for example, the EU is often divided on economic and defense policy issues, and it is difficult to find a line.

While Biden “understands Europe better than Trump,” he “won’t change Washington’s approach overnight,” warned former EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. In the economic sector, he also worked with ‘Buy American’ slogans during the election campaign.

Sam Lowe of the Center for European Reform said Biden would “dismiss the threat of a trade war”. The EU must not give in to the illusion that “Biden is a European in disguise”. Major disagreements will persist between the two sides on economic policy issues, such as the taxation of Internet companies.

CIVIL RIGHTS: At least within the first 100 days, Biden wants to pass a law protecting against discrimination based on sexual identity or gender, the Equality Act.

CONSUMER PROTECTION: The Trump administration has relaxed several consumer protection rules that Biden wants to tighten again. In this context, he could appoint a new head of the CFPB regulator, dealing with financial products. The financial sector is then faced with tougher demands and more severe penalties for misconduct virtually overnight.

GUN LAWS: Biden and elected Vice President Kamala Harris have already announced they will campaign for tougher gun laws. Biden, vice president under Barack Obama, who also advocated for more regulation of weapons, proposes a ban on the sale of automatic weapons and their magazines, similar to the regulations in place until 2004. Anyone who already owns such a gun should hand it over to the government or at least register it. The plans are likely to meet fierce opposition from the influential arms lobby organization NRA.

IMMIGRATION: On day one, Biden wants to submit a proposal to reform immigration laws to Congress. The goal is to provide the eleven million unlicensed people in the United States with a way to obtain US citizenship. In addition, Biden has promised to suspend the deportations for the first 100 days. Trump’s “dreamers” program should also be reenacted, according to the Washington Post. This allows people who have been brought to the United States illegally as children to stay in the country. In addition, the entry restrictions imposed by Trump, especially from Muslim countries, are being lifted. (with Reuters)