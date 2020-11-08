Data infringement suits are increasing

According to a recent article in the Wall Street Journal, European consumer associations are increasingly resorting to legal action in cases of data breaches. Some experts even believe that the trials that have been going on for several years may only be the beginning of an unprecedented wave.

The beginnings of a fundamental trend in Europe?

Obviously, among the main data breach lawsuits that have taken place in recent years, we think of British Airways. According to the British watchdog, the company has failed to comply with applicable European regulations. The ICO, Information Commissioner’s Office, therefore ordered British Airways to pay a fine of 204 million euros.

The allegations are as follows: breach of credit card information, names, postal and e-mail addresses, and travel reservation data of more than 500,000 customers. According to the Wall Street Journal, class actions of this type are still rare in Europe. However, the trend is clearly on the rise. Law firms and consumer organizations are finding that they are increasingly taking legal action in this direction. Objective: Enforce consumer rights with regard to the protection of privacy on the Internet.

Another famous lawsuit in Europe is that of Marriott. In 2020, 5.2 million customers worldwide were exposed due to a data breach. The European Commission asked Marriott to place an order in 2018. This had earned him a fine of 112 million euros for non-compliance with the GDPR. This new bug could cost him a little more …

Knowledge of the data breach problem

Such matters could well be brought to democratization. One of the effects of the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) in Europe. A regulation just two years old that will allow Europeans to better understand their right to privacy online. According to experts interviewed by the US media, taking legal action in such data protection cases is an easier and faster way to reach a judgment.

Regular regulators tend to take too long to make decisions, especially when large corporations are involved in the business. In a few months, in 2022, a new European law will come into force. All 27 Member States are required to allow and facilitate collective redress. A mobile application even makes it easier for individuals to register in order to exercise their power over companies and assert their rights. The consequences of this new law could be greater damages and fines than today.