Amazon is setting up a new data center in India

Amazon and especially its cloud subsidiary AWS continue to invest in India, a market with very high potential. According to a statement by a minister of the region on November 6, a data center is to be installed in the Indian region of Telangana for a total of 2.8 billion dollars.

AWS consolidates its number one cloud position in the Indian market

2.8 billion is the amount that AWS (Amazon Web Services), Amazon’s cloud subsidiary, plans to invest in the installation of a data center in the Telangana region of India. According to TechCrunch, it is the American company’s second data center in the region and its capital, Hyderabad, which is known as the country’s major technology hub.

Amazon has confirmed its willingness to install one or more data centers in the Telangana region, the second region in the country in terms of Amazon branded infrastructure, by mid-2022. It was Telangana’s Minister of Information Technology T. Rama Rao who confirmed Amazon’s statement, adding that the investment was $ 2.8 billion.

According to Jayanth Kolla, quoted by TechCrunch, this new data center will enable Amazon to accommodate India’s desire to locate the country’s data within its borders. The upcoming infrastructure will allow Jeff Bezos’ company to confirm its leadership position in the cloud market in India. According to market research firm IDC, the market could be worth $ 7 billion by 2024.

In Amazon’s statement, Peter DeSantis, senior vice president of global infrastructure and customer support, AWS said, “Companies in India are turning to cloud computing to lower costs, increase flexibility and enable rapid innovation to meet the needs of billions of customers in India and abroad ”.

India, a huge market to be conquered

In 2020, Amazon invested more than $ 6 billion in India, a country that is estimated to account for 20% of the multinational’s growth within five years. India, the world’s largest democracy in demographics, launched a comprehensive plan in 2020 to connect all of its citizens to the internet. An incredible opportunity for GAFAM, which, after China, which is largely closed to them, could develop into one of the largest markets in the world.

The latter are not mistaken, Facebook is already investing billions of dollars in Indian e-commerce and Google has announced a plan to invest 10 billion in the country over several years. With this new investment from Amazon, India is holding its own as the most promising market for American tech giants more than ever.