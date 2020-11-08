“Development is only half the problem”: How the vaccine should be distributed to the world economy

It is set to become the largest Covid-19 vaccine center in the world. At Dubai Airport, the cargo terminal is currently being transformed into a huge, state-of-the-art refrigerator. During transport, millions of doses of vaccines may be temporarily stored there before cargo planes transport them to other areas. “Thanks to our geographical location, we can reach two-thirds of the world’s population within eight hours of flight,” Emirates Emirates chief Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

While the world is awaiting vaccine approval and pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer and Biontech are increasing production, aviation is working on a heavy supply chain. The International Air Transport Association estimates that 8,000 cargo flights with a Boeing 747 would be needed to supply all people by air, which it calls the “Mission of the Century.”

Delivery companies such as FedEX and UPS are preparing, as are airports and airlines. Atlas Air Worldwide, one of the largest cargo airlines that also flies for DHL and Amazon, is reactivating large jets parked in the desert. Freight subsidiaries Qatar Airways, Etihad, Korean Air Lines and Cathay Pacific are expanding their transportation capacity for pharmaceuticals. Companies do not yet know how many doses of vaccine they will ship to and when.

Vaccine development is not enough

It also depends on which pharmaceutical giants win and how fast and where they expand production. “Vaccine development is only half the problem. The bigger challenge will be the distribution of vaccine doses on an unimaginable scale, ”believes Linus Benjamin Bauer, aeronautical expert at the City, University of London. “It will probably be the largest air freight for the only commodity that ever existed.”

Approximately half of the world’s vaccine doses are expected to be transported by air. Companies don’t start from scratch. Transportation of drugs is common in air traffic, as is the distribution of millions of doses of vaccines, for example, before the flu season. However, during the pandemic, capacity decreased by about a third as far fewer passenger planes take off, which also carry cargo.

This has also disrupted pharmaceutical supply chains in recent months. According to a survey by the International Air Cargo Association, only 28 percent of air cargo companies said they were adequately prepared in mid-October. “I don’t think we’re that far,” said Emir Pineda, cargo manager at Miami Airport. “If 20 or 30 vaccine-laden charter planes suddenly land here to be distributed across America, then we have a problem.”

Substances must be continuously cooled

More than a third of the companies surveyed want to invest in infrastructure in the short term. The biggest obstacle is not the number of aircraft, but technical equipment, not only in the air, but also on the ground. Vaccines should be cooled continuously. The exact temperatures may vary depending on the type of vaccine – for some that are under development, just above zero, for others it should be as much as minus 70 degrees.

Even before Corona, Frankfurt Airport was one of the largest transhipments in Europe for medical products. Lufthansa Cargo operates a pharmaceutical center here. “Temperature-controlled transhipment areas”, as giant refrigerators are officially called, are currently expanding. The vaccines are brought from the aircraft to a technologically advanced hangar in thermal transporters.

Lufthansa operates such pharmaceutical stations at more than 30 airports around the world – in Munich they were not put into operation until August. The cost division is currently preparing its own working group for different scenarios. Depending on which manufacturers get the green light first and with whom these supply contracts are concluded, the quantities and routes can vary completely.

Thanks to Frankfurt, Munich and the freight hubs in Leipzig and Cologne, Germany is “in a very good position compared to many other countries in the world,” says Bauer, an air freight expert. However, it may be necessary for a while to lift the bans on night flights for the transport of vaccines by air, as in Frankfurt. The situation is completely different in regions of the world where airports and the “last mile” lack refrigeration infrastructure – this is true for many countries in Africa, South America and Asia.

States that already have secure vaccine cold chains could supply 2.5 billion people, according to a McKinsey and DHL study. On the other hand, vaccination of another two-thirds of the world’s population in a short time is particularly difficult.