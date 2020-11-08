CakeWalk 3D, the French innovation that combines 3D printing and pastry

Former Deputy General Manager of Sculpteo, a 3D printing company, Marine Coré-Baillais, set aside the world of technology two years ago to transform it into the world of pastry. After she was the manager, she found herself working in the kitchen of Meurice in Paris on behalf of the chef Cédric Grolet, who was twice named best pastry chef in the world and is known for his trompe l’oeil cakes in the form of Fruit. It is rich in these two experiences that would make more than a dream that Marine Coré-Baillais bring Cakewalk 3D to the market.

The French company offers an extruder or print nozzle that is used to print food. Basically, the Cakewalk nozzle acts as an adapter that the user connects to the 3D printer. The extruder is intended for printers that are sold to private individuals, but not for the general public. It requires the ability to optimize a 3D printer. “It’s not a Moulinex robot,” warns Marine Coré-Baillais.

During the demonstration, which was via videoconference (restriction required), Marine Coré-Baillais printed a flake consisting of three layers of meringue, 0.08mm each. The printing was done on baking paper, which is technically easier. If the printing surface had been a cake it would have had to be perfectly flat for the nozzle to move over it. Once the meringue has been printed all you have to do is cook it, just as if it was placed manually. The visual result is perfectly implemented. “There are often beautiful dishes in the restaurant, where we give them the opportunity to prepare them at home,” assures the founder.

For those interested in mechanics, the extruder consists of a total of five parts: an aluminum tube into which the pressure nozzle is inserted, a screw, threads and a PLA filament. PLA is a popular plastic in the food industry because it is made from leftover corn starch. The print head is the element that changes compared to using a 3D printer traditionally.

Unfortunately, the Siècle Digital team was therefore unable to try the food printed by the Cakewalk 3D nozzle. However, Marine Coré-Baillais explains that 3D printing offers a new taste experience. With chocolate, a very fine honeycomb structure results in a different consistency in the mouth, “as if it were a chocolate mille feuille or if the KitKats waffle was made entirely of chocolate,” explains Marine Coré-Baillais.

The mechanized piping bag requires great precision, especially when working with textures. The ingredients that can be used in the extruder must have a fairly liquid consistency: ketchup, meringue, guacamole, milk jam, buttercream, vegetable puree, sponge cake, honey. For example, a cookie dough is too firm in texture.

To get started with recipes easily, powders from biochemists are supplied with the extruder. Marine Coré-Baillais has also posted around forty recipes that have been posted on a Facebook page and is currently considering blogging them. As with the car sharing model, the manager would like support that brings owners of 3D printers into contact with restaurateurs and confectioners.

CakeWalk 3D is part of a circular economy dynamic

Marine Coré-Baillais set itself the goal of developing its extruder for 3D printers that collect dust in private households. The aim is to give them a new use. “We already buy enough machines,” says the founder. Cakewalk 3D also aims to breathe new life into put-aside foods like damaged fruits and vegetables or leftovers. Ultimately, this vision could extend to by-products, ie industrial waste. A partnership with the food association “Gueules cassées” is currently being considered. This can lead to powders or pastes made from vegetables, jams, or fruit juice pulps. In future projects there is also a new version of Cakewalk 3D intended for professional kitchens, and possibly that of Cédric Grolet.

The country of manufacture of the pressure nozzle has not yet been defined. When 100 copies are pre-ordered, production will be in French. Below 100 it will be Asian for cost reasons. The technical details of the project are provided on the project’s Kickstarter page, where the extruders are pre-ordered. The company is well on the way to exporting orders to the US, Austria, Sweden and Denmark.