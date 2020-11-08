The growth exceeds that of Amazon and Microsoft

In the third quarter of 2020, Alibaba Cloud’s growth rate was significantly faster than that of the two industry leaders Amazon Web Service and Microsoft Azure, CNBC reported on November 6. Recall that in the same period, revenue in the cloud infrastructure market reached $ 33 billion, up 33% from the same period last year.

Alibaba Cloud is growing at full speed …

Alibaba reportedly generated 14.89 billion yuan (or $ 2.24 billion) from its cloud computing activities between July and September 2020. That’s a 60% year-over-year increase over Q4 2019, which until then held the company’s record growth rate in this sector.

What’s even more impressive is that this growth seen by Alibaba Cloud is significantly higher than that of Amazon Web Service (29%) and Microsoft Azure (48%). However, the two leading companies maintain a considerable head start: the first recorded sales of $ 11.6 billion, while the second reached $ 5.9 billion. Google closes the podium with announced revenues of $ 3.4 billion. Alibaba Cloud finished fourth, closely followed by IBM.

… and promises to continue this dynamic

In a statement, Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said the public sector and financial services were particularly instrumental in contributing to this strong growth. He continues: “We believe that cloud computing is a fundamental infrastructure for the digital age, but it is only just beginning to grow. We are determined to continue increasing our investments in this sector. “

In addition, Alibaba’s CFO Maggie Wu said back in September that the company’s cloud business is expected to become profitable for the first time this fiscal year. As a reminder, this started in April 2020 and ends on March 31, 2021. The businesswoman repeats, “As I announced on Investor Day, we see no reason for that, ‘In the long run, Alibaba’s cloud computing may not reach the margin that we do see in other comparable companies. Before that, we will continue to focus on building our leading position in the cloud computing market and also increasing our profits. “The company is clearly on track to achieve its goals.