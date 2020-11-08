Influential Republicans in Election: “President Trump Must Not Give Up” – Politics

Elected Presidents in American History

In the US, it is rare for a president to be elected from the White House after just one term. In the country’s 230-year history, only nine of the candidates who rose again at the end of their first term in office won. Donald Trump would come in tenth in this series – and only the fourth since World War II.

George Bush Sr. from 1989 to 1993 and Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981 served full terms. According to historians, a bad economy in both cases led to anger among voters. Gerald Ford, who replaced Richard Nixon in 1974 due to the Watergate scandal, was imprisoned for only three years from 1974 to 1977. Things were bad for him too – many also criticized Nixon’s grace.

Herbert Hoover was also doomed by the Great Depression when he lost to Franklin D. Roosevelt, in office from 1929 to 1933. The tenure of William Howard Taft in 1913 and Benjamin Harrison in 1893 ended more than 100 years ago. Grover Cleveland had lost the choice to Harrison in 1888, but won a second term by his third candidacy in 1892.

The series is completed by Martin Van Buren, who was replaced in 1841, and John Quincy Adams, who stepped down in 1829, as well as his father, the second US president, John Adams. Four years later after the victory in 1796, the founder of the US was less fortunate: he lost to Thomas Jefferson. (dpa)