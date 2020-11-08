ByteDance in talks to raise $ 2 billion ahead of Hong Kong listing

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is set to raise $ 2 billion from investors before some of their companies are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Bloomberg reported Nov. 5, citing sources close to the case who maintain their anonymity wanted.

If its plans succeed, ByteDance would be valued at $ 180 billion

ByteDance will work twice at the end of 2020. After announcing the creation of 10,000 new jobs, TikTok’s parent company is currently in talks with a group of investors (including Sequoia Capital) to raise $ 2 billion, bringing its total valuation to $ 180 billion (roughly 151.6 billion Euro) would bring. We recall that ByteDance was valued at $ 100 billion in May 2020 and was valued at $ 140 billion at the time of this writing, as reported by CB Insights.

The gigantic elevator would also enable the Beijing-based company to prepare some of its businesses – like the Chinese version of TikTok, called Douyin and Toutiao, a news and information content platform – for Hong Kong listing.

Hong Kong, burdened by the Sino-US trade war, has regained its strength

Between the global health crisis, local political crises and the Sino-US trade war, the Hong Kong stock exchange has suffered badly in recent months. The arrival of the mighty ByteDance companies in his portfolio would then be experienced as a breath of fresh air. Especially since, as Bloomberg points out, ByteDance’s services remain the most lucrative in China: Douyin topped 600 million daily active users in September, when Toutiao had 1.5 billion active users per month.

Also note that after a wave of Wall Street listings, Beijing has asked its companies to list in Hong Kong and Shanghai. A call that was clearly heard by ByteDance, but also by Ant Group, the owner of AliPay, and was scheduled to go public on November 5th. However, the rollout was suspended at the last minute by the country’s authorities for fear of a lack of regulation. After all, Kuaishou Technology, ByteDance’s biggest local rival, filed for an IPO on the Hong Stock Exchange last week.