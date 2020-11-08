Fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan wants to capture strategically important city – Armenia contradicts – politics

According to President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has captured the strategically important city of Shusha in the controversial South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh. “It was with a great sense of pride that I announced that the city of Shusha had been liberated from the Armenian occupation,” Aliyev said in a speech on Sunday.

Considered an important city, Shusha authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh themselves announced that their loss would ultimately mean defeat in the battle for the entire region. From Armenia, which calls the city Shuschi, there was initially no confirmation of the city’s loss.

“The fighting continues in Shuschi. Watch and believe in our armed forces, ”said the spokesman for the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Arzrun Owannissijan, in Yerevan. Nagorno-Karabakh reported intense fighting on Sunday morning. The authorities also confirmed that because of the fierce fighting, the cities would be evacuated and people in Armenia would be brought to safety.

The Azerbaijani capital Baku was a celebration with car parades and horn concerts in the streets, as seen on state television. “Shusha – the heart of Azerbaijan!”, A TV presenter said happily.

“Shusha is ours! Karabakh is ours! Aliyev said. “We’re back, local Shusha!” He wrote on Twitter. It was not possible to verify the information from an independent body.

Turkish Foreign Minister visits Baku

Shusha is located about ten kilometers from Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh. Aliyev announced that he would go to the end. He had already reported greater ground gains on Saturday – the number of places captured rose to more than 200 in total. In Baku, Aliyev received Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar in view of the developments.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the Azerbaijanis and President Aliyev by telephone on their “victory” in Shusha. “The joy of our Azerbaijani siblings is also our joy,” Erdogan said Sunday in the western Turkish province of Kocaeli at a conference of his Islamist-conservative ruling party, the AKP. The “liberation of Shusha” is a sign that the liberation of the other occupied territories is imminent, Erdogan said.

The fierce fighting for Nagorno-Karabakh has been going on since September 27. Azerbaijan lost control of the mountainous region of about 145,000 inhabitants in a war after the collapse of the Soviet Union about 30 years ago.

There has been a vulnerable ceasefire since 1994. Azerbaijan may refer to its “brother state” of Turkey in the conflict. Russia, in turn, is Armenia’s protective power.

Macron and Putin: fighting must stop

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian colleague Vladimir Putin on Saturday expressed concern about the ongoing fighting during a telephone conversation. According to a report from the Kremlin on Saturday, “increasingly active” extremists from Syria and Libya are being called up to fight.

After the Kremlin gave, Putin also discussed the situation with Erdogan. The goal is to return to a political-diplomatic solution to the conflict, he said in Moscow. According to information from Élysée circles, Macron and Putin agreed that the fighting should end.

Its main goals are to ensure that the Armenian people stay in the region and end the suffering of civilians, he said in Paris. Armenia has been complaining for weeks that thousands of Islamic terrorists are being used as mercenaries by Azerbaijan and Turkey in the conflict. There is no official confirmation that Middle Eastern fighters are being deployed there. In Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan appointed a new head of the secret service after the one appointed just a month ago fell from grace. (dpa)