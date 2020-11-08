Kamala Harris becomes the first vice president of the US: the American dream now has its face: politics

It will be on top soon. Higher than any woman in America has ever stood. Kamala Harris, who was so often the first in her life, smashed another glass ceiling – with charm, elegance and tenacity.

The daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father has opened a new world for all women and girls, especially those from immigrant families. A world in which you can become anything: also Vice President of the United States of America. And also president. Because Harris is suddenly a big favorite for that.

In these hopeful days, the American dream mainly bears her face: that of a radiant woman full of joy at her own success, expressing at the same time a deep self-confidence and great determination: and this face resembles more and more faces in the changing American society. looks like: a little less smart, a little less European.

“Excuse me, now I’ll say something.” With this phrase, repeated over and over with a smile, Harris let the air out of Vice President Mike Pence during the TV duel. Young women now wear these words on signs and T-shirts, which are so symbolic of what Harris’s success means: it’s your turn. It is your moment in history. And that speaks for itself.

At her first appearance, after she and Joe Biden were named election winners, Harris shows that she knows to whom she owes this success. Women love their late mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, a doctor.

Her mother “may not have imagined this exact moment,” Harris says. But she believed so strongly in an America where such a moment is possible. And that’s why I think of her and her generation of women, black women, Asians, white, Latinas, Indians. Women who fought so hard for equality, freedom and justice and sacrificed so much for it. ”

Her clothes also bear witness to this science: she wears a white trouser suit to commemorate the suffragettes who risked their lives for equal rights for women.

They like to show that we are the majority

Much of the joy and excitement in the hours following the announcement of the election results has to do with the end of the Trump era, which is a nightmarish era for many. That democracy works and can also crush a demagogue – if people participate in the process. That the message of unity, love and reconciliation was superior to that of fear and anger. Joe Biden bet on that, and the bet paid off, much to the surprise of some observers.

But in the streets of Washington and many other cities, the boys, the women and the girls, the immigrants, dominated, dancing, singing, and waving the rainbow flag next to the American flag. Their colorful, peaceful affairs turned out to be better than any screen of numbers and percentages: we are the majority, this is what America looks like – we are the future. And we don’t want any harm.

Therefore, it shouldn’t scare anyone, because that’s what made the United States different from the start: people from all over the world want to live here. And live here as they want.

The last few months have not only been tough because of the pandemic. The unrest after the death of the black George Floyd also weighed heavily on the coexistence of Americans. Washington’s partially enclosed downtown area around Black Lives Matter Square, not far from the White House, was a daily reminder of this conflict. A conflict that Trump did not want to resolve at all. This weight has now been removed. Whether it’s permanent or not will soon also depend on Kamala Harris.