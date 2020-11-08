After the Corona demo in Leipzig: Politics must finally wake up – politics

It had been predictable. For weeks before the “lateral thinking” demonstration in Leipzig, observers warned of a very explosive situation. Even the otherwise rather quiet Saxon constitution protections joined in with the concerns expressed. A ‘massive’ trip by right-wing extremists to Leipzig is expected.

And so it happened. Police officers were pelted with bottles and fireworks, reporters were followed by hooligans and several members of the press were beaten up in front of the central station. That was a new dimension of media hostility.

The police were there with hundreds from eight states, but they were overrun and surrendered at one point. Mandatory infection protection requirements were also ignored by the many demonstrators, so that it was not only in Leipzig that the question arose of how to convey to the population that they should end their social of the pandemic ”.

As with the previous demonstration in Berlin that got out of hand, the Leipzig police also opted for a “de-escalative” tactic. The result is images reminiscent of the extreme right-wing riots in Chemnitz in August 2018. The Bautzen Higher Administrative Court, which approved the protest in central Leipzig on Saturday morning, also played a role. Earlier, the city had moved the location of the demonstration to the spacious exhibition grounds. What a wrong decision by the judiciary.

However, one should not be surprised, since one of the jurors responsible is also the editor of an official newspaper equating Covid-19 with “normal flu”. The role the police played on Saturday was equally irritating in some cases, as they repeatedly failed to protect journalists from protesters seeking violence, but limited media coverage.

But it is much more important now that politics is waking up. You must finally find an answer to the question of how to deal with the demonstrations of the radicalizing Corona movement. The “de-escalation” strategy has had its day in their case. It is also about taking a stand against right-wing extremism. It can also be confidently assumed that the acceptance of much of the population for the executive branch’s coronavirus measures will continue to decline with any demonstration of ‘lateral thinking’. Because the state makes itself so implausible