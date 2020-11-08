Escalation with an announcement: What consequences could the corona protest in Leipzig have – politics

At around 6pm, the self-proclaimed ‘lateral thinkers’ will give one of their favorite battle calls. “Peace, freedom, no dictatorship” echoes over the forecourt of Leipzig main station. Shortly afterwards, various police chains are broken by anything but peaceful. The protesters manage to cross the Leipziger Ring. They had previously been banned by the meeting authorities.

The police seem helpless and initially only escort the elevator with one squadron. Just because left-wing counter-protesters blocked Roßplatz on the other side of the city center for hours, the participants in the protest march, made up of opponents of the pandemic measures, right-wing hooligans and conspiracy theorists, cannot bypass Leipzig’s entire inner city.

Saturday began with a ruling by the Bautzen Higher Administrative Court, declaring the City of Leipzig’s demonstration demands partially illegal. These originally stipulated that the large-scale demonstration for infection protection reasons should not take place in the center on Augustusplatz, but in front of the gates of the city, on the grounds of the New Fair. In view of the great importance of the freedom of assembly, the court justified that the protest could take place in the city under certain conditions. The requirements: a 16,000 person limit, distance, mask requirement and no moving demonstration.

The protesters did not comply

At the end of the day, the police concluded that not all of these requirements had been met. Up to 45,000 people followed the protest of the “silk man” in Leipzig. Most of them did not wear mouth and nose protection. Journalists and the Saxon Office for the Protection of the Constitution had already warned in advance of an intensive mobilization by the right-to-right extremist scene before Saturday. In fact, hundreds of people from the hooligan spectrum, free comrades and the NPD and other right-wing splinter parties came to Leipzig. During the afternoon there were attacks on police officers and journalists from the area and on violent “silk cherry” demonstrators.

Especially after the demonstration was cut short by the meeting authorities, the scenes were chaotic. Unaccompanied Hooligan groups chased journalists around town, bottles and fireworks were thrown at emergency services, and police chains were broken several times. The German journalists’ union spoke on Sunday about 38 media representatives who were not allowed to do their job in Leipzig – nine of them by police officers. In addition, according to the union, a whole new dimension of violence has been perceived.

Leipzig police counted a total of 102 crimes in all operations on Saturday, including attacks on law enforcement officers, physical injuries and property damage. However, this also includes crimes committed in the evening by the leftist scene in the alternative district of Connewitz. Here the autonomists damaged a police station and erected burning barricades.

Enormous criticism from politicians

In federal politics there was a call for an explanation of the events. Union faction Deputy Thorsten Frei called the demonstration in the city center, approved by the Higher Administrative Court of Bautzen, “irresponsible”. In Saxony, Interior Minister Roland Wöller (CDU) called for his resignation. The Greens in Saxony, part of the joint coalition with the CDU and SPD, announced on Twitter: “The actions of Roland Wöller as Minister of the Interior are no longer acceptable. That must have consequences. The Deputy Prime Minister of the Free State, Martin Dulig (SPD), spoke of the fact that the “State in Leipzig was guided by the ring on the nose ring”.

Meanwhile, the Leipzig police defended their tactics. The police president of the stock exchange city Thorsten Schultze spoke in a video statement about three goals of the operation, two of which have been largely achieved: ensuring a peaceful course and preventing possible acts of violence. The third goal, enforcing infection protection, was unsuccessful, the police chief said. In general, a “de-escalation strategy” was used and therefore the actually forbidden movement across the ring was not stopped, but only guided. On Saturday afternoon, the Leipzig police news agency informed the Tagesspiegel that they would be prepared for a move across the ring that may have been planned by ‘lateral thinking’ and that emergency services would step in when the opportunity arises to prevent it.

How politicians and police will react to the upcoming corona demonstrations is open. Above all, the concept of “de-escalation” has been criticized. The cautious approach of the emergency services pushes the boundaries of what is possible for the protesters, experts say. Deputy Chairman of the Police Union (GdP) Jörg Radek also spoke about the demonstration of the “lateral thinking” environment: “It has the impression that the aggressiveness of the participants is increasing from time to time.” Moreover, the Gdp vice spoke of a “distortion of the right to assembly”.