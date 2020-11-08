Qualcomm ended the year on a good note

Qualcomm’s stock rose more than 11% in expanded trading. Both sales and earnings per share for the company far exceeded Wall Street’s expectations. According to the company, net profit increased 76%.

For the final quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended September 27, Qualcomm posted earnings per share of $ 1.45, while estimates put earnings of $ 1.17. On the side of its sales, estimated at $ 5.93 billion, the company had sales of $ 6.5 billion. It should be noted, however, that this revenue takes into account $ 1.8 billion from a contract with Huawei that has since been terminated. Even so, with the removal, the company’s bottom line remains largely encouraging.

The Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT) office had sales of $ 4.97 billion, up 38% from Q4 2019. Regarding these activities, the company announced that it will deliver reports that soon the different sectors of QCT will distinguish: chips for cell phones, radio frequencies, cars and internet. However, transparency has its limits and the financial details of the MSM chips or mobile modem chips remain in other services and therefore opaque.

The group’s other key sector, Qualcomm QTL, which focuses on telecommunications patent licensing rights, grew 30% from 2019 with revenue of $ 1.51 billion for the quarter.

According to Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm, selling laptops has helped his company in particular. The trend will continue with 5G. The CEO therefore keeps a keen eye on the provision of the network, which requires new infrastructures and chips, be it for telephones or for the Internet of Things (IoT). “I think Covid-19 has convinced people that these technologies are even more important today than they thought,” says Steve Mollenkopf about 5G.

For the first quarter of 2021, ending December 2020, Qualcomm expects revenue between $ 7.8 billion and $ 8.6 billion with estimated earnings per share of between $ 1.95 and $ 2.15. .