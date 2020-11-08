Lessons From the Elections: Why No Republican Ranks Trump – Politics

That would be it: a delegation of honorable representatives from the Republican Party goes to the White House and asks the president to speak. One by one, Donald Trump explains why he should no longer question the outcome of the election. They begged him to call back his lawyers and admit defeat.

Doesn’t being conservative also mean in the right way a peaceful change of power?

Those who believe in such a scenario suppress in their imagination just how fundamental the transformation process is that Trump has forced on his party. Trump scolded migrants, urban elites, the establishment, globalization.

He terminated a number of international treaties and derided the Paris climate protection agreement as absurd. The Republican Party not only accepted all this without complaint, but followed the president. One by one fell over.

Will the party find its way back to its moderate roots now that it has been voted out? Will it even revive the idea of ​​”compassionate conservatism” as George W. Bush once propagated it?

The pendulum did not swing clearly enough

No. From the standpoint of the Grand Old Party (GOP), a man was voted out, not his ideology. The Republicans won in the House of Representatives, the distribution of seats in the Senate is still open, Trump managed to win in almost all electoral groups, including women and Latinos. Support crumbles only among old white men. So there is no reason for self-doubt, strategy debates and reorientation.

The feeling of being on the right track is reinforced by the contrast between the election results, which were not gossip, and the seriousness of the problems facing the country.

Covid-19 has killed more than 230,000 Americans, the economy has collapsed, street protests against racism and police brutality continue, population polarization has culminated in a – thankfully unsuccessful – attempted kidnapping of the Michigan Governor by right-wing extremists. Last but not least, Trump’s devastating appearance in the first TV debate should have caused the pendulum to swing clearly in Joe Biden’s direction.

But that did not happen. And that means, again from a Republican point of view, Trumpism will retain a majority. Trump’s embrace didn’t hurt the Republicans. Why should they keep their distance from him now, especially since opposition to the president had usually harmed the apostates?

Trump played about gang

Regardless, the Democrats’ assumption that an increasingly diverse society automatically benefits their party was not clearly proven by the election results. Trump was able to mobilize the grassroots, spark enthusiasm – without actually being punished for it.

Trumpism was successful through a kind of pincer movement. Trump wasn’t even trying to convince the GOP through patient persuasion and good arguments of his course, but he was playing gangs. He caused a radicalization of his followers through constant tweeting and inflammatory speeches.

This, in turn, put pressure on the Republican Party MPs and senators. As a result, politicians devoted to Trump prevailed in many primaries. The dissidents who had gathered in the Lincoln Project and Never Trumpers had hardly anything to counteract this dynamic.

Strong and bad strikes weak and good

Trump will be out soon, but he has successfully got his party on track. It is impossible to see the goals of Trumpism that the Republicans can distance themselves from without sparking a bitter trench warfare.

That doesn’t mean a second Trump is likely, because it was unique. Each successor will offer less attack surface in character. However, a reconciliation with the Democrats, which Biden hopes for, such as pragmatic and uncompromising cooperation in Congress, is likely to remain the exception.

Bill Clinton had already warned, “Strong and wrong beats weak and good” (strong and wrong beats weak and good). Republicans have shown how to use this teaching.