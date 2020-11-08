Keynote November 10: What Apple Should Announce

Apple will give a keynote on November 10th at 7:00 p.m. KST. This is the third in three months. In September we discovered the iPad Air 4 and two Apple Watches. In October it was the iPhone 12s and the HomePod mini. And for November, it will essentially be Mac Apple Silicon.

Mac Apple Silicon

The big piece of this keynote should be the Apple Silicon Macs. Apple will give up Intel processors and prefer its Apple silicon chips. This implies a change in architecture: Macs switch to ARM. For information: iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Apple Watch already have ARM chips.

Apple announced the transition from Intel Macs to Apple Silicon Macs during WWDC in June. Users should have better performance, better battery life, and more security. According to Apple, it will be two years before Intel is abandoned and completely switched to Apple Silicon at the Mac level.

If the latest rumors are to be believed, Apple will introduce three Apple Silicon Macs at the keynote on November 10th: a 13-inch MacBook Air, a 13-inch MacBook Pro and a 16-inch MacBook Pro.

macOS 11.0 Big Sur

Apple will announce the release date of macOS Big Sur in its stable version. The developers and public testers had the release candidate of macOS 11.0.1 a few days ago.

Other options

In addition to the Mac universe at the keynote, Apple could make other announcements. We’re still waiting for the AirTags to become official. This object tracker has been talking about him for a while. It can be put on something (like a wallet). All you need to do is use the Locate application to find the location. Practical in the event of loss or theft.

An AirPods studio headset is also long overdue. There would be two models. One would be better suited for sporting activities and another would be “Premium”.

Finally, Apple may announce a new Apple TV. In either case, hints in the iOS code suggest that a new model is on the way.

How to follow the keynote

The keynote begins on November 10th at 7 p.m. You can follow it live on iPhoneAddict. Or via our iAddict application (App Store link) on iOS via the Keynote area.