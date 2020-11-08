IOS 14 jailbreak: Checkra1n supports iPhone 7, 8 and X.

Checkra1n 0.12.0 for iOS 14 Jailbreak is available with support for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. We’re also finding initial support for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. However, it’s good to note that it’s experimental at the moment.

So far, Checkra1n has supported iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone SE (1st generation). The team in charge of the jailbreak tool had already announced that other models would be supported, and they are today. Checkra1n supports the A10 and A10X chips from Apple. This allows the pass to support the 2017 iPad Pros.

As mentioned earlier, support for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X is experimental. You must check the “Skip A11 BPR” checkbox in Checkra1n in the “Options” section before jailbreaking. The team says, “This is not recommended and your device will not turn on without a password.” Maybe it is better to wait for another update with stable support for the A10 and A10X chips.

In addition, the Checkra1n update officially supports iOS 14.1 and iOS 14.2. It was already possible to jailbreak these versions, but it was necessary to disable the checking in the tool. It is no longer necessary.

Checkra1n 0.12.0 can be downloaded from checkra.in. There is a version for macOS and one for Linux. If necessary, you can find our tutorial on jailbreaking iOS 14 with Checkra1n in this specific article.