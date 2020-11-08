Apple ships the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple has started shipping the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max. These two models have been pre-ordered since Friday and will be delivered on November 13th. However, today’s shipping doesn’t mean that it will ship sooner.

As with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, the first shipments appear to be in the US. Apple’s tracking always says “In preparation for shipment”. However, customers have used UPS tracking to determine that their iPhone has left the manufacturing facilities in China. They used their phone number or Apple order number (without the last two digits) on the UPS website.

– Chance Miller (@ChanceHMiller) November 8, 2020

The situation is different for European customers. For the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, Apple did not update the status immediately. In reality, customers did not have the knowledge that their phone had left factories in China. Apple only warned customers about shipping from European warehouses. The situation should be the same for the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

As a reminder: the iPhone 12 mini has a 5.4-inch screen and costs from 809 euros. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a large 6.7-inch screen and is priced at $ 1,259.