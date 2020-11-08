“They are snakes that whisper sweet words”: Trump has lost, Trumpism continues – politically

On the day of Joe Biden’s triumph, Donald Trump reiterated it in his own way on Twitter: “71,000,000 legal votes. Most EVER for a sitting president! (71 million legal votes, the most ever for a sitting president).

Strictly speaking, there are about 70.4 million so far, the paradox: Trump has won a lot more votes than when he was elected 45th president of the United States in 2016. Behind every vote is a woman or a man with a clear motive.

If Joe Biden says he wants to “unite rather than divide,” he will also be gauged by whether his policies so far will convince loyal Trump supporters.

Kelley Finn shows how difficult it will be. Trump has lost, Trumpism has not. She is one of the few loyal Trump voters who dared to join the thousands of dancing supporters of future President Biden this weekend in Washington. She disguised herself as a judge, wearing a wig and a black robe – because the election has not been decided for a long time, but it will be in court. Her Twitter account is “alwaystrumporg”, forever Trump.

With impromptu concerts and hundreds of people singing ‘Come togehter, right now’ by the Beatles in front of the White House, she doesn’t even think about accepting the new situation. She also shares the view that Trump’s previous bull market channel, Fox News, is “dead” because it had recently shown significant pullout movements.

“The election has been stolen from Trump”

She is wearing a pink poster on which she has written a quote from Trump in black letters, for her it is a mission: “America will never be a socialist country”. That will all be at the Supreme Court Landing, she says in view of the election results: “The election was stolen from Trump because of wrong and mistaken ballots.”

Finn is a retired attorney who has lived in Florida for a long time and now lives in Virginia. But what if Trump doesn’t get away with it and has ruled out that he was voted out, does she support Biden? “Never,” she says. Although he is not a socialist, to them he is merely a puppet of a democratic party that has increasingly moved to the left.

She insists she is not a racist either, but she thinks Biden wants to give migrant children legal status and lift Trump’s entry bans on people from Muslim countries.

And they are irritated that Trump voters are often stereotyped. “Our immigration problem didn’t start yesterday. It just isn’t true that we are 70 million racists or white supremacists. We are not. And we refuse to be called that. A key question for the success or failure of his presidency will be whether Biden can build bridges with a sufficient number of Republican voters.

The choice showed differences between city and countryside

Kelley Finn emphasizes that Trump stands for free market capitalism. “We prefer freedom. Our ancestors fought for liberties. Her ancestors were Welsh and their family story of rise and disappointment is reminiscent of JD Vance’s best-seller Hillbilly Elegy, about the social problems of working-class families in rural Ohio.

It became an award to understand the “backwoodsmen”, the wrath of straight white men who suddenly voted for Trump. “My grandfather, John Finn, was a West Virginia miner and my dad didn’t wear shoes in the summer, he didn’t get a new pair until he went to school,” says Finn.

‘But my father became successful. Everyone in this country has the ability to be a successful person. She believes she is speaking on behalf of the majority of Trump voters: “They will not accept the Democratic presidency either,” said the 62-year-old, offering little encouragement. Added: “This is a scary time for our country.”

The elections showed huge differences between urban and rural – similar to the Social Democratic and Left parties in Germany, Trump supporters repeatedly criticize Democrats for dominating identity politics in favor of minorities, and their migration and climate protection policies are often seen as seen a threat.

In addition, voters repeatedly praise Trump’s economically liberal stance and his tax cut policies. And just because Trump is so different and you understand his messages, he gets along so well with many American citizens.

Five types of Trump voters

Cato Institute scientist Emily Ekins had already identified five types of Trump voters after his election in 2016, based on the survey of 8,000 people. The largest group at 31 percent were loyal Republicans with traditionally conservative views on social and economic issues, these are most likely available for Biden to fill trenches in his efforts.

This is followed by the group of so-called American Preservationists: The Preservers, whose prosperity is threatened by globalization, such as the coal, fracking and steel workers, who mainly defend themselves against excessive climate protection and environmental regulations; who, with Trump, once again believed in the US promise of ascent.

However, little has changed for the better for many coal and steel workers. There are also a large number of voters who reject the Washington establishment.

Much will depend on whether Biden can initiate some sort of New Deal, a massive economic and infrastructure program, as a way out of the corona recession. And whether he, like Trump, is up against his main competitor, China.

But Nedalee Thomas, a college-educated businesswoman, doesn’t think Biden will ever become president. “The media also proclaimed Al Gore president in 2000, but the inauguration never took place.” She is a grandmother, fostered 17 children of different origins, has adopted a black son and is married to a Mexican. “I laugh when people call me racist or uneducated because I support Trump.”

Her husband entered the country legally on a work visa. “He is very much against illegal immigrants because they are seriously damaging our country with their wage dumping.”

Republicans are largely non-violent and “won’t get upset or behave like the Democrats have for years,” she said. But the choice was manipulated. “I can only speak for myself and say that I will not accept Joe Biden and this terrible Kamala Harris who will replace him,” says Thomas, adding, “They are snakes that whisper sweet words.”

President Trump is by far “the best president of my life”. He kept his promises “and is loved far and wide”. She is sure: “Donald J. Trump will keep his hand on the Bible and take the oath on January 20th.”

The exciting question will be how these Trump voters will behave if Joe Biden takes the oath of office in his place, right now the situation still seems to be one of waiting and hoping for the courts. The most dangerous legacy – and groups that can hardly be won through dialogue – are far-right and cult-like movements, which gained popularity during Trump’s tenure.

The Proud Boys could further radicalize themselves

Groups like the Proud Boys, made up of several thousand people, who Trump had urged to take a step back (“stand back and stand by”), could radicalize further. And even Germany’s Constitutional Protection Office is closely examining how the QAnon movement that emerged during the Trump era and is now internationalized is developing.

This believes an elite – including leading Democrats – kidnaps and murders children in order to extract a rejuvenating drug from their blood. They see Trump as a savior.

There were several evangelical events in Washington before Election Day. Melanie Petrowski, 44 years old, is a great example of where the world is after four years of Trump. She doesn’t understand that Joe Biden could be a candidate at all, she tells the story of “Biden 5”, a report by the right wing platform Breitbart about “one of America’s most corrupt families”.

She had come from New Zealand and hastily drank champagne on election night – according to her own statements, she bet about $ 20,000 on Trump’s reelection. Like many Trump voters, she sees a massive fraud at work and asks for help from God. She made a lot of money in the financial world, traveled a lot around the world, was intelligent. But trapped in their carefully isolated world of thought and information.

She firmly believes in the QAnon “ideology”, real facts cannot penetrate a conversation. The coronavirus is a biochemical weapon supported by China, the Democrats and Bill Gates. Incidentally, Ford Knox is empty, the Obamas have transported the gold. And Michelle Obama really is a man. “Real name is Michael Robinson.”