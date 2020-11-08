The court drops the charge: the Bremen-Bamf affair is smaller than thought – politically

The alleged machinations at the Bremen refugee office shake up the asylum policy, causing investigators to draw up a long register of sins. But now it looks like a defeat for the prosecutors. From the extensive charge of alleged wrongdoing at the Bremen refugee office to 2018, the Hanseatic City Court only allows a few matters to be negotiated.

Ulrike B., the deposed branch manager of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (Bamf) in Bremen, had already been charged at the end of summer 2019. Together with two lawyers who were also accused, she created “a permanent system” to protect refugees from deportation or to give them a more favorable residence status.

For months, the chamber had searched the files to check whether Ulrike B. and the two asylum lawyers “turned out to be sufficiently suspicious of a crime”. According to the Code of Criminal Procedure, this is a prerequisite for opening main proceedings.

Defeat for investigators

The result of almost 80 pages is a slap in the face for the investigating officers: of the 121 indicted cases, the chamber only wants to hear about twenty. In the case of the 100 dismissed cases, the court considers “no criminal offense committed,” explained a judicial spokesman when asked. One of the co-accused lawyers, Cahit T. from Bremen, should not be negotiated at all, and only to a very limited extent against Ulrike B. and the Hildesheim lawyer Irfan C.

What the deposed head of the office should be particularly happy about: There are no longer any violations of asylum and residence rights. The court does not seem to consider it a criminal offense that Ulrike B. was apparently more generous in protecting refugees than other Bamf establishments.

As a charge against B., who also campaigned privately for the persecuted Yazidis, only ‘side attacks’ remain, as her defense calls it: in two cases it concerns the acceptance of benefits because the asylum lawyer C., who meet her the hotel room should have paid for it. In addition, she is accused of violating official secrets and “falsifying data relevant to evidence” in six cases each. This apparently means that after the initial searches, B. would have forwarded emails to the attorney and deleted incriminating data.

Initially there were 1,200 suspected cases

Only the lawyer, himself a Yezidis, is charged with violating the law against foreigners and granting benefits: four commercial smuggling and two commercial incitement to abuse of asylum applications. According to the court spokesman, he should have worked to submerge clients to avoid eviction. The prosecutor’s office has not yet commented on their defeat. She first wants to see whether she can file a complaint with the higher regional court of Bremen.

At the beginning, in the spring of 2018, prosecutors had taken 1,200 suspicious cases between 2014 and 2018. Initially six people were suspected, later even nine. Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) has fired Bamf president Jutta Cordt from her position in mid-2018. By order of him, the approximately fifty Bamf employees in Bremen were not allowed to process asylum applications for six months. Seehofer’s Parliamentary Secretary of State Stephan Mayer called the suspect “very criminal” and “gang-like”, which B. had forbidden by a court. However great the public outcry was, the scope of the affair gradually shrank. Bamf’s headquarters had deployed an additional dozen employees to retroactively revise nearly 13,000 Bremen recognition notices from the years since 2006. The result: only 145 cases involved “deliberate manipulative influence”. It was not checked whether the negative statements were also incorrect. (with dpa)