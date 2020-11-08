Trump continues to protest: “Since when does the Lamestream media determine who will be president?” – Politics

Baldwin after Biden win: “Never so happy to lose a job”

American actor Alec Baldwin (63), who for years played the incumbent US president Donald Trump on the comedy show “Saturday Night Live”, was relieved to be defeated in the election. “I don’t think I’ve ever been over the moon to lose a job,” Baldwin wrote Sunday night via Twitter’s short messaging service. Earlier, he had already published a photo of the television on Instagram, showing how the democratic challenger Joe Biden is proclaimed president. “Amen,” Baldwin remarked simply.

Sunday night, however, the actor was back in his role as Trump on “Saturday Night Live” – ​​and was left open as to whether it would be his last appearance. “As anyone who died mid-Tuesday knows, I was reelected as president of the United States,” Baldwin joked as Trump on the show. At the start of Tuesday’s vote, the incumbent president was still in the lead in some states, which Biden later won. Actor Jim Carrey played Biden on Saturday Night Live. After the address, Baldwin played the song “Macho Man” on the show as Trump on the piano and then said goodbye, saying, “This is not: Goodbye, America! I’m just saying I’ll see you in court.” (Dpa )