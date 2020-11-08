Everything will be different in 2020: how can the transfer of power succeed despite Trump’s blockade? – Politics

The Democrats and their supporters celebrate the victory. The centers of the major cities of the US are like party miles, where of course most people wear masks.

But how much is a victory worth that the losing party does not recognize? And what does that mean for the transition phase in the change of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden? When can and may he even appear as the elected president?

In that respect, too, 2020 is a new experience for the US and the rest of the world. The usual trials after a US presidential election do not take place this time: the loser does not call the winner or congratulate him on the victory. Nor does he deliver a “concession speech” in which he publicly admits defeat. It would be the signal to his followers to accept the result.

Donald Trump does not invite Joe Biden to the White House to discuss with him how they are shaping the transfer of power, how they work together for the good of the country during the transition period. And what, from the point of view of the incumbent party, are the most urgent tasks for his successor.

That was still the case in 2016. The election results were a surprise then. Few expected Trump to win. The votes were of course counted faster. There was no Corona and therefore far fewer votes per post. 36 hours after polling stations closed, then President Barack Obama received his elected successor Donald Trump in the White House and spent 90 minutes discussing the situation in America and the world with him.

Obama warned Trump on the handover for North Korea

Obama’s most pressing concern was the warning about the North Korean nuclear program. North Korea will soon be testing nuclear missiles that could reach US territory. As the next president, Trump needs to think about how to respond.

So it went at that time in the “Transition,” the inner American transfer of power to the hostile camp. Obama offered that those currently responsible for a topic would meet with their successors to be appointed by Trump and discuss the state of affairs to ensure the greatest possible continuity in US domestic and foreign policy.

This also means that the “President-Elect” will receive the same intelligence information as the incumbent president. Either in person or by appointing a counselor to report to him. All of these practices depend on the goodwill of both parties.

But such a moment of dual responsibility for the fate of the nation has not come in 2020, nor is it foreseeable. Although it is likely that the official change of power from Trump to Biden will take place on January 20. But not that the outgoing incumbent strives for an orderly transfer of government affairs at all levels: in the White House including the National Security Council, in the ministries and the authorities.

It doesn’t have to stay that way. It is also possible that Trump and his associates will remember this responsibility once the election is decided in Biden’s favor from their point of view. This should be the case by mid-December, when the electorate meets to elect the next president, and perhaps earlier.

Who decides the choice: voters, media or courts?

For now, however, Donald Trump steadfastly refuses to consider Joe Biden as the next president. Other powerful Republicans are doing the same. Leading the way were Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and House Leader Kevin McCarthy.

When leading US media declared Biden the winner on Saturday afternoon (CET) for having an untouchable lead, their analysis said Mitch McConnell, their Senate group chairman, said nothing. He had previously stressed several times: “Every legitimate vote must be counted, every illegal vote not. All parties must adhere to these procedures. And the courts are there to enforce the laws and resolve disputes. ”

Trump tweeted in all caps, “I WON THE VOTE, WIDE!” McCarthy also did not respond to Biden’s free choice through the media. He had already declared Trump the election winner on Thursday.

Few Republicans are so explicitly on Trump’s side. Likewise, only a few explicitly sided with Biden. Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, Senator Lisa Murkowsky of Alaska and Texas Representative Will Hurd congratulated Biden on the victory. They called him the “President Elect”.

The vast majority of Republicans, on the other hand, are neutral. She is silent. Or she repeats the objection of incumbent President Donald Trump: “The elections have not yet been decided. Monday, we will take our case to court to make sure the law is enforced and the rightful winner is determined. “

“It is not the media that determines who becomes president,” said Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, commenting on Biden’s proclamation by major TV stations. “That’s what the citizens decide. We will know the winner when all legitimate votes are counted, all recounts are over and all allegations of fraud resolved. “

Three major objections to the Democrat’s free choice

The main objections are therefore: the media acted too early. In addition, it is irrelevant who the media declares the winner. The count is not final as long as the election committees do not determine an official final result. And they cannot, as long as the legal objection options are not definitively decided by a legal entity.

All three objections are in principle justified. However, the question is whether they will actually change anything. Or that they simply mean a postponement until the final result, which the media is already distributing, is officially announced.

Needless to say, the media is not the official authority that chooses the election winner. Nonetheless, there is a tradition of not waiting days for the election results to be announced until the election committees present an official final result. When the count in the individual states has reached a level where a candidate has a head start that is irreversible from a human point of view, the so-called ‘call’ comes: after the polling stations are closed, the broadcasters declare person A or person B as the winner, stands for stands, sooner in one, later in the other, depending on how reliable the count develops.

The “cry” of the leading media has been proving itself for decades

And along the same lines, the media is making a “call” when they think a candidate has irreversibly gathered the 270 voters it takes to enter the White House. Usually this is still the case on election night.

In 2020, however, leading media outlets such as CNN, Fox News and the AP news agency did not do this for a few days because the development seemed too uncertain for them. On Saturday it had come to that.

They are extremely careful when making such decisions. They know: if they had to correct themselves, it would be accompanied by a great loss of reputation. And as a result, with economic losses, because confidence and viewing figures are declining. In this regard, one can assume that they are sure of their case.

It’s comparable to Trump and the Republicans’ hopes for recounts and courts. Legal objections, but also recounts, only make sense if there are reliable indications that they will change something in the final result. They are missing.

But the Republicans’ objections are not illegal or even illegal. In a rule of law, the loser has the right to defend himself in court. Trump wants to go this way. The courts in the US rule of law will reach a verdict.

Biden’s option for the transition period: Corona and economy

So what are the implications for the transition period between election day and inauguration on Jan. 20 that Trump and the Republicans don’t – or yet – recognize Biden’s victory?

Formally, the consequences are limited. It certainly makes a difference to the social climate. It also brings the support of both sides together.

Joe Biden, on the other hand, has long since begun to pretend Trump admitted defeat. He announces his next steps as “President Elect”. The two biggest domestic political challenges are Corona and the Corona recession.

Monday, Biden wants to present his “Corona Task Force”: people and their strategies to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Now you could object: is he even allowed to do that? Donald Trump is the rightful president until the January 20 handover. He makes the official decisions.

Who will do what in the Biden government

But the designated successor can certainly make policy announcements. And gather his staff for the future government.

This division of labor is reflected in the other priority: another corona relief package to mitigate the economic and social impact of the pandemic. The House of Representatives and the Senate must agree on this – in their current composition, before the newly elected Congress meets. When they do, such a bill ends up on the president’s table. His name is still Trump.

But Biden can let his contacts play. He was a member of the Senate for 36 years and did not play a division there, but that of mediator between the camps. After the global financial crisis, as Vice President Barack Obamas, he organized the then votes in Congress for the aid packages.

Biden cannot pursue foreign policy until January 20

On the other hand, Biden is not allowed to act as a sitting party, neither in domestic nor foreign policy. The “elected president” owes the incumbent party in return. The US has the principle of “one president at a time”. There is always only one function. A return to the climate accord, sending high-ranking representatives to Europe for a charm offensive, talks on NATO or a common China policy – all this will only be possible after January 20.

In this respect, the impediment to the legal capacity of the “President-Elect” resulting from the refusal of recognition of Biden’s victory in the transitional phase between election and inauguration is manageable. As long as the assumption is correct that courts will not correct the final result of the count.

Two questions remain: First, who will teach Trump the truth that is so hard for him to accept that he lost the election? Son-in-law Jared Kushner has reportedly already tried.

Scorched earth politics or end of confrontation?

Second, how will Trump use the transition period? To pursue a scorched earth policy and put as many obstacles as possible in Biden’s way? Or for a less confrontational departure from the office, also in view of his image in the history books?

Amid all the attempts by Trump-loyal Republicans to delay the moment of truth, some of them are keeping the exit of strict loyalty open. Senate leader Mitch McConnell said: “The election winner will be in office on January 20. There will be an orderly transfer of power, as we have done every four years since 1792.